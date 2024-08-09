Is Your Child Struggling with Focus and Attention? You Might Be Missing This Key Step

Have you noticed that your child struggles to focus during lessons and quickly forgets what they've heard? The problem might not be with them, but with how the lesson is being taught. There's a particular method, rooted in the teachings of the renowned educator Charlotte Mason, that could make a significant difference. Her educational philosophy, deeply grounded in biblical principles, emphasizes the importance of letting children learn through narration-a practice that strengthens both memory and understanding.



Charlotte Mason introduced a simple yet powerful concept: reinforce memory and comprehension by having children narrate what they've just heard. Instead of asking them questions after reading a story or Bible passage, Mason suggests letting them retell the entire story in their own words. This process not only deepens their understanding of the material but also hones their attention and communication skills.



In a vivid classroom example, a teacher uses a parable from the Bible. First, the teacher has the children open their Bibles and reads the story aloud with great expression. Afterward, she asks the children, one by one, to retell the story until everyone has participated. This method relies not on visual aids or props but on the children's imagination and narration to reconstruct the story's scenes.



Why is this method so effective? Mason believed that children's attention and memory are significantly strengthened through this process. Unlike the traditional method of constant questioning, where children are passive, narration engages them actively, requiring them to focus fully and remember the material in order to recount it. Mason also emphasized the importance of short, focused lessons to ensure that children remain fully engaged and avoid the fatigue that comes with longer sessions.



So, the next time you notice your child losing focus in class, try out Mason's method of narration. Let them take charge of retelling the story themselves, and you may be surprised at how much their attention and memory improve.



This approach doesn't just benefit children; it's a refreshing strategy for teachers as well. With a little preparation, you'll see your students engage with a new level of enthusiasm. Through this method, not only will children better grasp the material, but they'll also discover deeper insights about God in the Bible.









