Christian Leaders Criticize Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony for Mocking Faith: A Call for Compassionate Witness Over Outrage

The performance of "The Pagan Gods' Feast Party" by a group of drag artists at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony has sparked strong criticism and protests from some church pastors and Christian leaders. They believe the performance mockingly parodied Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting, The Last Supper, which depicts the biblical account of Jesus' final meal with His twelve disciples. These church leaders argue that mocking biblical scenes is equivalent to mocking the Christian faith.



The perceived mockery of Christian beliefs in the Olympic ceremony has ignited anger among many Christians, extending their frustration to the entire Paris Olympics. Some have issued sharp criticisms, even vowing to boycott the event. However, it is worth discussing whether such outrage and the resulting protests and criticisms benefit the church's testimony and mission in society.



The "Pagan Gods' Feast Party" segment of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony undoubtedly made Christians feel oppressed and uncomfortable. The unapologetic display of intimate acts between same-sex, opposite-sex, and multiple partners, along with sexually explicit performances among pagan gods, stands in stark contrast to the sexual morality upheld by the Christian faith. The Bible describes the desires of this world as follows: "The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity, and debauchery; ... drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God" (Galatians 5:19-21). This world is characterized by indulgence in desires, which should come as no surprise. Many entertainment shows today are also filled with indulgent scenes. It is precisely in response to this fallen world that Jesus came into the world.



The Bible says, "But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us" (Romans 5:8). Jesus chose to come into the world to redeem sinners and die for them. When Christians express anger and criticism toward the world's sinners and stand in opposition to them, it is contrary to the actions of Jesus. Were Christians any better than those who indulge in the desires of the flesh before they came to faith? Not at all. Paul reminds Christians in Ephesians 2:3, "All of us also lived among them at one time, gratifying the cravings of our flesh and following its desires and thoughts. Like the rest, we were by nature deserving of wrath."



The reason Christians are different today is entirely due to the grace given to them by Jesus. It is not appropriate for Christians to publicly express anger and criticism toward the Paris Olympics' performance as if they themselves are morally superior. What Christians should do is follow Jesus' teachings, being the salt and light of the world. Colossians 4:6 says, "Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone."



When confronting the sinners of the world, Christians should speak with grace, not with anger. Jesus also teaches us in Matthew 5:16, "In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven." James 1:20 states, "Because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires."

Christians should address the world in a manner that is perceived as good deeds by others. Angry words and extreme acts of resistance are expressions of human emotion, not the testimony that Christians should bear in this world, nor can they fulfill Jesus' commission-to make disciples of all nations.



This is the first point.



Secondly, the "Pagan Gods' Feast Party" segment featured intimate acts with sexual overtones between individuals of the same sex, which is not only in conflict with Christian beliefs, as the Bible clearly teaches that homosexual acts are sinful in God's eyes, but also runs counter to common human sensibilities. It is natural for Christians to feel uncomfortable with this. Christians are well aware that the Bible condemns homosexual acts as something detestable to God and unacceptable within the Christian church.



Homosexual behavior existed in the Old Testament times, and the Old Testament clearly states that such acts are "detestable to the Lord your God" (Deuteronomy 23:17-18). Homosexual acts were also present in the New Testament times, and the New Testament teaches, "...neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men nor thieves...will inherit the kingdom of God" (1 Corinthians 6:9-10). Romans 1 lists many sins of the world, including homosexual acts, calling them "shameful lusts" and "shameful acts" (Romans 1:25-32).



However, Christians should also understand that God has not entrusted the church with the responsibility to control or eradicate the widespread sin of homosexual behavior in society, even though such "shameful" behavior may harm God's children and their descendants in the church. Just as the proliferation of firearms may harm God's children and their descendants, God has not entrusted the church with controlling gun proliferation.



In the Old Testament, God did not entrust or instruct His people to eradicate the sin of homosexual behavior among the Gentiles but taught His people to eradicate such evil practices among themselves (1 Kings 15:11-12). The New Testament similarly does not contain any scripture instructing God's children to eliminate or control these "shameful lusts" in society outside the church. Instead, Christians are instructed to "flee from sexual immorality... Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit... You were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies" (1 Corinthians 6:18-20). The Apostle Paul clearly states, "What business is it of mine to judge those outside the church?" (1 Corinthians 5:12).



By primarily resisting and protesting LGBTQ actions due to the opening ceremony, Christians are actually straying from the mission of the church. Such protests and resistance not only create conflict and opposition between the church and the LGBTQ community but also between the church and the non-LGBTQ community that supports LGBTQ rights.



This opposition contradicts the witness of love and compassion that the church should demonstrate in society. Christ died for sinners, including the LGBTQ community, and those who support LGBTQ rights. Public resistance and protests by Christians hinder these groups from coming to the church and finding forgiveness and redemption in Jesus. No one wants to listen to words of anger and hostility, so venting anger will only cause the church to lose opportunities for evangelism among these groups.



When the church resists and protests against LGBTQ behavior in society, it can also cause conflicts among Christians who have different views on such behavior, even leading to church divisions, thus losing the testimony of unity within the church. Therefore, for the church, public resistance and protests against LGBTQ behavior may not only create opposition in society but also lead to disagreements and conflicts among Christians. Such actions are inconsistent with the testimony that Christians should bear and may weaken the unity of the church and its image in society. The true mission should be to embody Christ's love and compassion, glorifying God through good deeds, and drawing the lost back to Jesus, rather than alienating them through anger and confrontation.



Rev. Lemuel Xiang Chen (D.Min, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, KY) has served as a pastor at Maryland Chinese Baptist Church for 20 years. He was previously a campus minister with the Ambassadors for Christ and established a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University, serving Chinese students and scholars for 10 years. His Church website: https://www.mdcbc.org

