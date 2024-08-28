Christian New Life Association Member Testimonies: From Lost to Recovered, Running to Life's Turning Point

Christian New Life Association (CNLA) is planning to relocate its Rehab Village to Lantau Island. As part of the fundraising efforts for the relocation, the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon organizers have sponsored 70 members who will participate in a 10-kilometer run and share how exercise has changed their lives.



A Marathon is like Life's Journey



Kai Tan Lau, a member of CNLA, shared that ever since he joined the ministry, Rev. Chun-wah Cheng had organized many events for them to participate in.



"I didn't like running, but with the encouragement of my pastor and other coworkers, I started training, and from then began to realize the importance of exercising my body, which makes me physically and mentally happy." Kai Tan shares that the challenge posed by a marathon is not just a race, but a life goal. "Although it is difficult, but when I reach that finish line, the sense of accomplishment I feel is the same as life's journey. As long as we work hard, have grit, and persevere, many things we once thought impossible can be achieved because we believed."



"The marathon helped me realize, as long as I persevere, nothing is impossible!"



Second-Time Marathoner



Hong Chai, another member of CNLA, once lost his way in life. But through knowing Christ, he shared that his life transformed, and is now a reformed addict. Hong Chai shared: "This year will be my second marathon. Running really trains a person's will to fight, teaches the benefits of exercise, and enhances his quality of life." He encouraged everyone to try it and give their support.



Racing Builds Confidence and Self-Affirmation



Tien Wei began studying at CNLA in 2021 to change his life and become sober. In the face of constant struggles, temptations, and weakness, he is thankful that there was Jesus and the pastor's guidance through it all. Now, Tien Wei is happily serving as a minister in CNLA, which he feels is very meaningful.



Tien Wei shared: "In January 2024, I was honored to be arranged by CNLA to run the Standard Charter Hong Kong Marathon. At first, I didn't think I could finish the whole 10k, and no one else thought I could either. But my brothers from Class 1, we encouraged each other, and with our will, we were able to finish the race. We were so extremely happy. After that, CNLA also continued to encourage us to join more races. In the races, we built up confidence and self-affirmation."



He also mentioned: "In February 2025, the marathon organizers will organize a fundraising running race, which NCLA will also participate in. So this time, I hope that I can finish the race as a veteran, and also encourage more people to join the next race and support us until the end!"



Pressing on Towards the Mark in Life's Marathon



Kam Wing Chan shared how he joined last year's 10k marathon as a 64-year-old member of CNLA. He referred to CNLA's motto: "Life's a marathon". Mr. Chan said: "Our motto reminds us to press on towards the mark, which is why CNLA has never missed a race. I hope this time I can challenge myself, and I'm thankful that Pastor Cheng gave me this opportunity."



Christian New Life Association is an evangelical drug abuse rehabilitation organization. They will be relocating their Rehab Village, and they have already signed the contract with Lantau's Bureau of Development for land spanning 120,000 square feet. The new center is equipped with facilities such as medical rooms, dormitory, and chapel, which together will provide holistic care for the body, soul, society, and spirit.



CNLA and the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon organizers will sponsor 70 people to fund raise for the Rehab Village's relocation. Participants of the marathon can donate $2000 HKD to run in the 10k charity race. They encourage all participants to invite their friends and family to show their support too. All funds gathered will go to support the relocation of CNLA's Rehab Village.



The 2025 Standard Charter Hong Kong Marathon will be held next year February 9 (Sunday). For more information on CNLA's fundraising events please visit www.hKnewlife.org

