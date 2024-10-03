How Parents Can Navigate the Difference Between School and Family Values; Advise from Christian Principal David Huang

In a recent in-depth interview, David Huang, the elementary and junior high school principal for The King's Academy located in Sunnyvale, California, shared how parents can navigate the differences between what their kids are learning at school and what they want to teach at home. Especially regarding values and sex education, parents can promote collaboration between home and school by adopting a positive and effective approach to guide their children.



Principal Huang first pointed out that the American education system puts an emphasis on growing a child’s independence, especially for teens entering middle school. At this stage, they gradually distance themselves from their parents and form their own thoughts and judgments. Principal Huang emphasizes that this is a critical stage for a child’s identity and worldview. He advises parents to be curious and take the initiative to ask their children what they have experienced and are learning in school. This will help them understand the changes their child is going through emotionally and behaviorally. He reminds parents that it is very important for them to have a neutral attitude, avoiding overly emotional reactions that may stir stress and resentment in their child.



He says: “Don’t overreact. No matter what your child says, you can guide the conversation along with open-ended questions such as ‘Tell me more’. This not only makes the child feel respected, it also encourages their ability to formulate and express.”



To the parents who are worried that their children are being educated in ways contrary to the Christian faith, Principal Huang emphasizes the importance of communication and interaction between parents and the school. He encourages parents to actively join school events, like parent-teacher conferences, school field days, and volunteer activities, which would allow them to know more about the school and also build relationships of trust. Principal Huang also brings up how knowing the values and backgrounds of teachers, principals, coaches, and other key figures at school can really help them support their child’s growth.



“Your child spends a lot of time at school every day. It is important to know who is influencing them. Parents shouldn’t just pay attention to what’s in their textbooks, but should also actively attend school events to build good relationships with the teachers. Then their children can feel the connection between home and school.”



On the topic of how school environments affect a child’s faith, Principal Huang says that many Christian teachers in public schools do their best to hint at Christian principles through their teaching, although they must be careful to avoid direct mentions of Jesus or religion. He advises parents to keep calm and be curious when their child tells them how they were criticized for openly expressing their faith. Rather than rushing to criticize or force faith onto the child, they should give the child space to explore different perspectives.



Principal Huang encourages parents saying: “Truth is not afraid of criticism. The more your child explores, the more likely they will discover truth. This is a precious opportunity for them to learn how to think and judge independently.”



Lastly, Principal Huang emphasizes that the role parents play in their children’s education is not just limited to their own homes. He encourages parents to proactively join school parent meetings and board meetings and to be aware of the changes in education policies. This way, they can ensure that their child is being educated in line with family values. He also points out that, oftentimes, the school programs and policies reveal a difference in worldviews, which is why the parents must be involved to better protect and guide their children.



“Please remember, your participation doesn’t just influence your child’s educational experience, it can also shape an entire community’s education environment. By building good partnerships with the school, parents can more effectively support their children’s growth and development.”

