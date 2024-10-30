Willow Creek Community Church invites believers to write prayer cards for the next president

This past Sunday, Willow Creek Community Church based in Illinois invited believers to “pray for the next president” during the service. The church not only expressed its concern for the upcoming election, but also emphasized the role believers should play in the process and the importance of offering prayers for the nation's leaders.



Opening Prayer



The service was led by Pastor Shawn Williams, and began with a short opening prayer for God's guidance and wisdom. Together, the church prayed for God to grant the soon-to-be-elected president the wisdom and courage needed to lead the nation with justice and compassion. Pastor Shawn reminded the group that regardless of the outcome of the election, the responsibility of the believers is to remain humble, prayerful and actively engaged, rather than getting caught up in political rivalries and hatred.



Examples from the Bible



During the sermon, Pastor Shawn cited stories from the Bible, particularly the story of King David and Abigail, as examples of how modern believers can pursue peace in the midst of conflict. The pastor elaborated on the wisdom and courage of Abigail, who, in the face of David's wrath, successfully defused the crisis and preserved the safety of her family. The pastor emphasized that Abigail was not only a peacemaker, but also a promoter of life and prosperity, teaching believers to learn how to solve problems with love and wisdom in the face of conflict.



“She's not a warrior but she's not an avoider either. She was willing to dive head first into the conflict that she didn't even create,” he said. He called on believers to emulate Abigail in promoting reconciliation through nonviolence in the face of social divisions and political strife.



The Story of Daryl Davis



Pastor Shawn also shared the true story of jazz musician Daryl Davis. Davis was a black man who befriended members of the Ku Klux Klan as a hobby, and through dialog and understanding, he motivated 200 members to renounce their extreme beliefs. The pastor mentioned that Davis' conversation with a KKK leader utilized rational rebuttals that caused the other person to begin to reflect on his beliefs. Stories like this show believers that in the face of hatred and prejudice, Christians can still effect change through understanding and love.



“That's the role of a peacemaker. It's not a warrior, it's not an avoider, it's someone who takes a third way to actually heal a conflict, to restore flourishing.”



Prayer and Response



The highlight of the service was prayers for the next president, where the congregation was invited to fill out prayer cards in the church expressing their blessings and hopes for the future leader. One high school student's prayer was read aloud, “Dear President, you were trusted and you were loved not just by the American people, but by God to do what is right.” The simple but sincere prayer conveyed the hope and confidence of the believers for the future.



Pastor Shawn encouraged everyone to sincerely pour out their hearts to God as they filled out their prayer cards. He said, “With thousands of people praying collectively, maybe, just maybe, God will do something special in the heart of the next leader.”



Symbolism of Communion



At the end of the service, the believers joined together in Communion, which was not only a remembrance of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, but also a call for believers to be united with one another. Pastor Shawn emphasized that Jesus, as the Messenger of Peace, is willing to take responsibility for all our sins so that we can be reconciled with God. Through this service, the believers not only recalled their faith, but also became more determined to serve as peacemakers.

