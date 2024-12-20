Most Popular Bible Verses for Christmas





During the Christmas season, Bible readers often turn to well-known passages from Matthew and Luke, along with selections from Isaiah and Psalms.



People not only read the familiar stories of Jesus’ birth but also take time to reflect on Psalms and Old Testament prophecies.



According to a Lifeway Research survey, nearly all Americans (91%) celebrate Christmas, but only 22% say they can accurately recount the biblical Christmas story from memory. Meanwhile, users of the YouVersion Bible app spend significant time in December exploring passages about Jesus’ birth.



Over the past five years, data from the YouVersion Bible app shows Psalms appearing 11 times among the top 10 most-read verses during Christmas, Matthew 9 times, Isaiah 8 times, Luke 5 times, and John 4 times. Other books like 2 Corinthians (3 times), 1 Corinthians (2 times), and Ecclesiastes (2 times) also made multiple appearances in the top 10. Notably, only verses from Matthew and Psalms have consistently appeared in the top 10 every year.



In general, Bible readers focus equally on the Old and New Testaments. Across five years of rankings, excluding duplicate verses, 33 Old Testament passages and 33 New Testament passages appeared among the most-read during the Christmas season.



Since 2019, 10 verses have frequently appeared in the top 10 rankings. Below is the list of the most popular Bible verses during Christmas, some directly tied to the season and others reflecting broader themes.







10. Isaiah 7:14

“Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.”



9. Matthew 5:14-16

“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead, they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”



8. John 1:12-14

“Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God—children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God. The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.”



7. Ecclesiastes 3:11

“He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.”



6. Isaiah 40:29-31

“He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”



5. Psalm 32:8

“I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.”



4. Psalm 73:26

“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”



3. Isaiah 9:6

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”



2. Matthew 1:21

“She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”



1. Luke 2:11-14

“Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.” Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’”



These passages highlight the profound and enduring significance of Christmas, reminding readers of God’s promises, the story of salvation, and the hope brought into the world through Jesus Christ.

