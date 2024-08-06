Rev. Zhang Boli: California AB1955 Bill Violates Biblical and Family Rights--Christians Must Resist

"California's AB1955 bill is a satanic bill," Pastor Zhang Bo-li recently stated. "This bill violates the Bible and family rights."



On July 15, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB1955 into law, which "prohibits schools from informing parents about students' gender transitions." This is the first such regulation to be implemented in any state in the U.S.



"This bill essentially encourages minor students to undergo gender transition surgeries without parental intervention. If a minor student agrees to gender transition surgery, school social workers and teachers cannot inform parents unless the child consents," said Pastor Zhang, Senior Pastor of Huaxia Harvest Church. Upon learning about the signing of AB1955, he immediately informed his church members and led them in prayer for California. "The Democratic Party's push for such legislation is an attack on Christianity and traditional family values," he said in a video commentary.



The AB1955 bill forbids school staff from disclosing students' gender identity or sexual orientation to anyone without the student's permission. Pastor Zhang pointed out that the bill was passed by both houses of the California legislature without media coverage or public knowledge, and it wasn't until after the bill was signed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his dissatisfaction with the bill on social media platform X.



Pastor Zhang believes that the role of parents in their children's development is irreplaceable, especially during adolescence, and that government and schools should not substitute the role of parents. The AB1955 bill clearly aims to remove parental involvement from the process of a child's growth, replacing it with public schools addressing gender orientation issues. "This is a severe infringement on children's and parents' rights," Pastor Zhang said. "Children's adolescence needs to be navigated with parental love, guidance, and counseling. Parents have the right to know how their children view their bodies and to provide guidance."



Solutions: Pray for California / Guide Children / Start Home Education



Pastor Zhang warned that the AB1955 bill poses significant risks, leading to radical teachers potentially having free rein in schools. If children undergo gender transition surgeries without their parents' knowledge, it will result in "harmful medical abuse," with irreversible negative effects and potential family disruption and harm.



Given economic conditions, public schools are often the choice for many immigrant families, placing children in significant temptation. Pastor Zhang urges parents to lead their children to church. "The church is an ark," he said. Home schooling is also a good solution for Christian parents. If parents are unable to manage this on their own, they can collaborate with their church to start home education programs through the church.

