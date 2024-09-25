Heartwarming Compilation of Bible Verses About Fall and Harvest

The weather is getting colder, the leaves are turning color, and pumpkins are now on display in every store and shop. You know what that means: fall is coming! Fall is the season of harvest and preparing for winter, relating to the Biblical phrase: “You reap what you sow.” In a spiritual sense, we are to reap the fruits of faithful prayer, love, and humility.



From the editors to you, we’ve compiled a heartwarming collection of everyone’s favorite Bible verses about fall and harvest. These verses are perfect for reflection and meditation in the new season, especially moving towards Thanksgiving. We’ve included some images showcasing God’s amazing handiwork and artistry, and coupled with the powerful Word of God, we hope that this article can evoke thanksgiving and hope in the Lord. Find your favorite Bible verses here to share with friends and family! Let’s keep the grace and encouragement flowing!



These fall Bible verses are filled with scenes of harvest, praising God for filling the earth with His glory!







(Note: All Bible verses quoted are in NIV unless otherwise specified)







2 Corinthians 9:10

Now he who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will also supply and increase your store of seed and will enlarge the harvest of your righteousness.



Isaiah 40:8

The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever.



Ecclesiastes 3:1

There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.











Galatians 6:9 (NLT)

So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up.



Luke 10:2

He told them, “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.



Ecclesiastes 3:11

He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.











Psalm 85:12

The LORD will indeed give what is good, and our land will yield its harvest.



James 3:18

Peacemakers who sow in peace reap a harvest of righteousness.



2 Corinthians 9:6

Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.











Habakkuk 3:17-18

Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, 18 yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior.



Proverbs 3:9 (BSB)

Honor the LORD with your wealth and with the firstfruits of all your harvest;



Matthew 6:26

Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?











Hebrews 12:11

No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.



Jeremiah 29:11

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.



James 5:7

Be patient, then, brothers and sisters, until the Lord’s coming. See how the farmer waits for the land to yield its valuable crop, patiently waiting for the autumn and spring rains.

