‘The Promised Land’ A Humorous Take on Moses’ Exodus









The story of Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt has been the subject of many epic Hollywood movies, and the new evangelical film series "The Promised Land" reimagines this classic history with humor.



In an interview with Religion News Service, the show's writer and director Mitch Hudson said that the series takes a 'mockumentary' style similar to "The Office", "Parks and Rec", and "Abbott Elementary", incorporating satirical elements from the Biblical narrative.



While the story of Moses' journey through the wilderness is at-large a serious and solemn narrative, containing themes of laws and order, death and genocide, which on the surface may seem unsuitable for a comedy adaptation, Promised Land succeeds in presenting the journey in a lighthearted manner.



Hudson said the show's target audience is primarily Millennials and Generation Z, especially young adults who have a connection to their faith. As a millennial in his 90s, he explains the motivation for creating this type of program, “I think a lot of Christian content focuses on things that are not currently factors in my life, like being a father, or dealing with serious issues of faith. And I’m not saying any of that is wrong. But what do I watch all the time? I watch half-hour comedy shows. I think I’m not alone in that.”



Hudson also spoke about how instead of seeing biblical heroes as idols on a stained glass window, people should see them as ordinary people. Ultimately, he hopes that through the show, viewers will find that it is interesting, and in turn become interested in the Bible and experience God's story for themselves.



According to the show's official website, the episodes will show what Moses and his family really felt during their desert journey.



Since its premiere on YouTube on July 1, the pilot episode has attracted more than 148,000 Instagram followers and over 653,000 views (current as of September 27, 2024). The episode, in which Moses confronts the Israelites with all their ridiculous complaints, has resonated widely.



Pilot episode of The Promised Land



In addition to “The Promised Land,” there are several other noteworthy faith-based television programs this year:



"The Chosen": The groundbreaking series depicting the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of those who witnessed Him has gained a huge following for its insightful storytelling and character development, and is available on a variety of streaming services, including Netflix and Peacock.



"Sons of Thunder": The story of a former biker party member who becomes a traveling missionary, viewers can watch this inspiring show on PureFlix.



"Saved by Grace": A program that explores how angelic intervention can change lives, also available on PureFlix.



"Going Home": Focusing on care teams providing end-of-life care and showing how caregivers help patients prepare to meet God, this program also features inspiring stories of faith and can be watched on PureFlix.



"Call the Midwife": This long-running British historical drama depicts the story of a midwife who accidentally joins a convent of nuns, showcasing friendships made in the face of adversity and lessons of faith. Available on PBS and other streaming media services.

