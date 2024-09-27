NYTEC’s Chinese Online School of Theology (COST) Holds Tenth Graduation Ceremony in Toronto

On September 25th, the New York Theological Education Center (NYTEC)’s Chinese Online School of Theology (COST) held its 10th Graduation Ceremony in Toronto.



















The NYTEC was established in 1992 with the vision to provide high quality theological education to the global Chinese population. The NYTEC delivers their classes in Chinese and allows believers around the world to participate in its programs through distance learning and online classrooms. In 2007, the NYTEC established COST, which specializes in training and equipping ministers to serve the Chinese church, and until now has received international recognition. The COST offers Bachelor of Divinity and Master of Divinity programs, covering a wide range of theological fields. Many of their graduates are now serving in important roles around the world in Chinese churches and evangelistic ministries.

