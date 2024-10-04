“Finding Hope in a Troubled World” Event to be Held in Redwood City, An Uplifting Message Brought to You by Francis Chan





To help people find encouragement and hope in the ever-complicated times, a special event called “Finding Hope in a Troubled Word” will be held in Redwood City, California, on Sunday, October 6, from 3:00 PM. to 5:00 PM (Pacific Time). Sponsored by the Tien Dao Evangelistic Center in North America, the event is designed to communicate hope in the Christian faith through music, testimonies, and messages.



Francis Chan, a well-known Christian leader and author, was invited to be the keynote speaker for this special event. Known for his passion for Christ and straightforward message, Francis Chan will share how to find peace and strength in today's world. The program will include inspiring music and testimony sharing designed to inspire and enlighten all attendees.



Founded in 1976, the organizer, North American Tien Dao Evangelistic Center, is dedicated to promoting the publication and dissemination of Evangelical Christian books and organizing various evangelistic activities to minister to the Chinese community in North America. The event is open to all ages and especially encourages young people and youth groups to join. All are welcome to bring friends and family curious about faith.



Church groups and volunteers can also be involved in serving the event, working together to help create a warm, welcoming environment, and a positive experience for everyone attending. The organizers urge community members to help promote this meaningful gathering through social media and personal invitations.



Event Details:

Date and Time: Sunday, October 6, 3:00 - 5:00 PM (Pacific Time)

Location: 2215 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063

