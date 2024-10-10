19-year-old Chinese Christian’s Astonishing Journey: From Bone Cancer to Full-Time Pastor

In 2002, 19-year-old Chinese Christian, Brother Wang, was diagnosed with terminal bone cancer, a major blow to his rising career. After an amputation, he was miraculously healed of the cancer and has never had a recurrence since. After losing an arm, he began a new journey in life, meeting God and eventually becoming a full-time pastor.



Amputation, Bags of Blood, A Hundred Stitches, But No Pain



As reported by China Christian Times, Wang felt sudden severe pain in his arm three months into his new job. At first, the doctors thought he had pulled a muscle, but after some rounds of testing, the diagnosis was terminal bone cancer. While he was hospitalized, his friends and family evangelized him. One day, a trainee nurse explained Genesis to him and made him see life newly. He even started dating the nurse.



Wang half-joked that, maybe it was because of her, that he finally agreed to amputation. During the procedure, the doctors encountered a complication: “The surgical clip slipped off, causing severe hemorrhage and they needed to give me several bags of blood transfusion, but in the end the operation was successful.”



The surgery was ultimately successful, however, Wang was worried that the wound would be painful after the anesthesia passed. He had a total of more than 100 stitches on his left side. However, after the surgery, he showed amazing recovery and a whole night passed without feeling any severe pain as anticipated, only the occasional phantom pain.



Rainy Days & Struggles Going to Church



Discharged and home, Wang began to feel uneasy about public gaze. Once, while on the street, he caught passersby whispering about him behind his back. His mother reminded him that, despite his physical ailments, his mind must be strong. Over time, he began to follow the Christians who lived in the neighborhood to church. Initially, he was quite reluctant to go since the majority of the congregation was elderly, but as he came to know them more, he started enjoying the community.



He had thought that preaching was boring. One day, he prayed to God: “Lord, if it rains on Sunday, I will not go to church.” Later, the church invited him to join the young adults fellowship, where he started to understand the teachings of the Bible. In retrospect, Wang realized that it had never rained on the meeting days, just an occasional sprinkle which was nothing, so he had no reason to be absent.



On Christmas of 2003, Wang attended a church event and felt upset that he couldn’t distribute all the gospel tracts. Alone on his way home, the hymn “Rejoice Always” suddenly started playing in his head, and he was uplifted immediately.



Experiencing Jeremiah’s Calling from God



As he participated more and more in the young adults fellowship, Wang was encouraged to study theology, a call he responded to immediately. During a Bible study, one of the church elders noticed him and asked him if he wanted to go to a seminary. Despite facing complications in his health, the prayers of this elder miraculously healed him, allowing him to successfully enroll on September 1.



After completing his theological studies, Wang was appointed by the church to take charge of Sunday Service. Wang is deeply convicted that God has used the trials and difficulties to mold and shape him, allowing him to serve others much more.



Looking back on his journey, Wang was in awe of God’s amazing works. He felt that his experience was like God’s calling to Jeremiah. Through this testimony, he witnessed how God rebuilt a life and guided him to walk on the true path of faith.

