Lausanne Congress Review: World Evangelical Alliance Calls for Five Reforms to Correct Mission Effectiveness

During the Fourth Lausanne Congress, Bishop Efraim Tendero, global ambassador of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA), pointed out the ineffectiveness of mission in Lausanne and called for five reforms to correct the situation.



Current State of Mission Revealed through Presentation

In his Sept. 24 speech, “Power and Integrity Call for Global Shift in the Missional Community,” Bishop Efraim Tendero, executive director of the Galilean Movement and global ambassador for the World Evangelical Alliance, revealed the current ineffectiveness of the church's mission task. He noted that the Christian population growth rate is much lower than the world's population growth rate, resulting in an increase in the non-Christian population of more than 160 million people between 2000 and 2024, and that even after including nominal Christians, only one-third of the Great Commission's mandate has been fulfilled. Bishop Efraim bluntly stated, “We are not living up to the Great Commission.”



Five Proposals for Reform

Reform from the Clergy-Dominated Ministry to Every Believer's Ministry:

Bishop Efraim noted that the primary function of the early church was to equip believers, and that every Christian was involved in gospel ministry. But since Christianity became the state religion in the time of Constantine, this model has been replaced by a negative mindset that the Great Commission is only the responsibility of professional pastors and clergy. He emphasized that the church should be like an army, and that every believer should be involved, not just a spectator.



Repent from “My" Mindset and Turn to Jesus’ Authority:

Bishop Efraim pointed out that Christians tend to focus on “my authority, my problems, my possibilities,” which leads to power struggles. He emphasized that serving under the authority of Jesus leads the church to be one, avoiding duplication, eliminating competition, strengthening cooperation, and genuinely building the Kingdom of God rather than separate personal empires.



Reiterate Radical Instead of Nominal Discipleship:

Bishop Efraim criticized the incomplete and weak approach to discipleship today. He emphasized that making disciples is the only strategy for the Great Commission of Jesus and should include sending out, baptizing, and teaching, especially teaching them to keep the commandments of Jesus and live transformed lives. This radical discipleship can only be accomplished through humility and forgiveness.



Realign Leadership to Intentionally Engage the Younger Generation:

Bishop Efraim noted that the average age of the church is much older than the average age of society. He emphasized that most organizations' strategy-setting processes and leadership structures are not open to young people, making it difficult for their voices to be represented. He urged the church to listen to and work with the younger generation.



Revise the View of Jesus’ Presence from Mere Security to Inculcate Accountability:

Bishop Efraim called for everyone to change their superficial perception of Jesus' presence. Having Jesus beside us does not simply guarantee His comfort and help in times of trouble, but also means that He sees what we do and knows what we say. Bishop Efriam exhorts Christians to live with purity and integrity, avoiding damage to the Church's reputation.



Concluding, Bishop Efraim reaffirms these five reforms, hoping that the Church will raise up Christian harvest workers with humility, purity and integrity to advance the Great Commission.

