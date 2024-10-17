Israeli-Palestinian Youth Choir raises their voices for justice, freedom, equality, and inclusion on America’s Got Talent

A choir of Israeli and Palestinian youths took to the stage of “America's Got Talent” to deliver a message of justice, freedom, equality, and inclusion in song. Through their voices, they hope the warring world can move forward to a better future. Their emotional performance moved the audience.



As reported by The Times of Israel, the Jerusalem Youth Chorus successfully advanced through the “America's Got Talent” auditions. The group sang Phillip Phillips' “Home”, moving the judges to a standing ovation after their performance.



After the performance, the Palestinian members introduced themselves saying, "We are the Jerusalem Youth Chorus, a group of Palestinians and Israelis. We believe through music, and through working together and talking to each other, we are taking a step forward into building that amazing future where there is justice and there is freedom and there is equality and there is inclusion."



When asked what they would do with the one million dollar prize money if they won, one of the Israeli members responded, “We will create more spaces just like these choruses so people can meet people that are different from them, so we can create this change."



Before voting began, judge Heidi Klum told them, “I had like goosebumps a little bit, it sounded beautiful, you're harmonizing together, it was incredible. I got those small goosebumps.”



Jewish judge Howie Mandel expressed the same sentiment, “This is a world anthem. We all live on this planet together, and thank you so much for appearing on that stage. Spectacular. Heartwarming.”



Sofia Vergara added: “The voices are amazing. It was inspiring. I mean, what a treat.”



Simon Cowell, who is known for his sternness, couldn't help but appreciate: “I love this audition. You made something very complicated beautiful through friendship.”



In the end, the four judges unanimously voted for the Israeli-Palestinian choir to advance to the next round, and the audience applauded.



Program host Terry Crews said backstage to the joyful young choristers, “You guys symbolize so much for so many right now. Thank you, thank you for being here.”

