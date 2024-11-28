Fundraising for Rehab Village: Christian New Life Association Opening New Services for Recovering Addicts

The Christian New Life Association (CNLA, 新生協會), an evangelical drug rehabilitation ministry in Hong Kong, held its 23rd anniversary dinner on November 23. They are now looking forward to the upgraded and reprovisioned residential care home on Lantau Island, which is set to finish renovations and be opened in 2026. The new property will provide facilities for total care and a comprehensive rehabilitation service. Commemorating CNLA’s great impact over the years, patrons and participants in the program gathered in support of the night’s fundraising events, which featured Jingdezhen blue-and-white ceramics.



Established in 2001 by Rev. Chun-wah Cheng (鄭振華), CNLA devotes itself to helping former drug addicts rehabilitate and rebuild their lives by focusing on their relationship with Christ and practical training. In 2021, the government relocated the Lantau School of Social Development and signed the 120,000 square feet land to CNLA to be repurposed for its new Rehab Village. The property is currently under construction and will include a medical unit, a dormitory, and a chapel, amongst other facilities to provide holistic care for the body, mind, spirit, and social identity of each patient. The Rehab Village will be completed in the second quarter of 2026.







During the anniversary dinner, Cheng gave a speech thanking all the sponsors from different sectors and looked back on his 23 years of serving. Many guests also shared their testimony of collaborating with CNLA, affirming its contributions in helping former drug-addicts.



Dr. Loey Mak: Holistic Healing for Drug Rehabilitation Through Body, Mind, and Spirit







Dr. Loey Mak (麥龍兒), named among the 2024 Ten Outstanding Young Persons Selection of Hong Kong, shared her experience of collaborating with Rev. Cheng over the past six years. Starting with a simple intention to help participants of the program receive treatment for liver diseases, she never anticipated how profoundly this ministry would impact their lives.



Starting with liver treatment is not just getting medical intervention, said Dr. Mak. For many, it is the first step to a transformed life. She shared a moving story of a patient who, after being treated, encouraged others to join the rehab program. One of the people “evangelized” in this way then grew to become a staff at CNLA.



“Through this program, I saw many people encouraged by this, and they were able to see that there are many people who want to help them be healthy again, whether that’s physically or emotionally,” said Dr. mak.



Looking ahead, Dr. Mak shared plans which will extend her medical services to prisons where they will be able to reach more individuals in need. She thanked Rev. Cheng’s support and recommendation for the honor of Ten Outstandings. “I will continue to work my hardest, and I look forward to the continuous collaboration with Rev. Cheng to help those in need,” she said.



Narcotics Commissioner Keeshun Lee: “Space Oil” to be Officially Listed as a Drug







In a pre-recorded video, commissioner for the Narcotics Division of the Hong Kong Security Bureau, Keeshun Lee (李基舜), congradulated CNLA on its 23rd anniversary. He emphasized that combating drug abuse requires joint efforts from all sectors of society. Lee praised the association’s contributions over the past 23 years, recognizing it as a model for the community and commending its success in rescuing many individuals from addiction, helping them rebuild their lives.



Lee highlighted the significant progress made in relocating the association’s drug rehabilitation village, thanks to the collaboration of Rev. Cheng, the government, and various social partners. He expressed anticipation for the opening of the new rehabilitation center, believing it will provide much-needed support for more individuals struggling with addiction.



He also mentioned the government’s plans to expedite the classification of “space oil” (a dangerous inhalant) as a controlled drug to address the escalating drug problem. Lee urged the public to remain vigilant, watching for signs of space oil abuse among those around them. He stressed the severe dangers of space oil, equating its use to consuming illicit drugs.



In closing, Commissioner Li pledged that the Narcotics Division will continue to work closely with CNLA to assist individuals in reclaiming drug-free lives. He called on the community to support anti-drug initiatives and work together to create a healthy, drug-free environment



Former Addict Coixi Testifies: Not by Drugs, Only by Jesus!







A former patient in CNLA's program, Coixi (苡琪) shared how she overcame her drug addiction and living nightmare by the grace of God. “I came from a broken family, I never had love or a sense of security, my mother was absent, and I grew up constantly moving from place to place.” When she was nine, Coixi was admitted to a girls’ home shelter, where she first started using drugs. In the twenty years that followed, she sunk deeper and deeper under the curse of drug abuse. First, it was meth, then ketamine and cocaine.



“I tried to get clean like five or six times, but I never succeeded. My life was so dark, I tried to kill myself,” she said. After she got married, she had two daughters, but she continued to take drugs and sell drugs while she was pregnant, bringing further discord to her life. Once a doctor found out about her substance abuse, the hospital contacted the authorities and took her first daughter away, admitting her to Po Leung Kuk, a social service organization that provides support for orphaned children. Soon, her second daughter was taken away under similar circumstances.



“That is when I finally had the determination to get sober, so I went to New Life where Rev. Cheng was. We had morning and evening devotionals, and I had peace in my heart. I saw that all the others could successfully come clean, so I really set apart everything to just rely only on Jesus. In this process, even my father was changed,” said Coixi. She believed that: “Through this experience, I saw how God is real and how He is faithful.”



She confessed that she is a completely different person now than when she was on drugs. CNLA not only helped her quit drugs, they also taught her how to be human again. Before, she was cared for by the social workers, but now she can care for others. Her two daughters were also returned to her. Her husband used to make a living dealing drugs, but he was able to find a job and leave his former circle of friends after coming through CNLA too. Coixi firmly believes in sobriety “not by drugs, only by Jesus!”



Pharmacist Oilan Pong: Professional Skills Helping Patients Reintegrate into Society







Oilan Pong (龐愛蘭), a pharmacist and appointed member of the Sha Tin District Council, shared her testimony about the efforts of CNLA. She emphasized that these efforts not only transform lives but also equip patients with valuable skills to reintegrate into society successfully.



As a pharmacist, Pong contributed to the association by providing physical therapy equipment to help improve participants’ health. Some of these individuals have since become fitness trainers, teaching exercise classes and conducting health assessments in her office. This not only enhanced their professional expertise but also boosted their confidence, empowering them to find their place in society.



Rev. Puitak Pak: Continue Supporting the Rehab Ministry







Rev. Puitak Pal, a professor at the Divinity School of Chung Chi College, Chinese University of Hong Kong, and a long-time minister to individuals in rehab, affirmed the dedicated efforts of Rev. Cheng and CNLA over the past 23 years. He shared great hope for the association’s future.



Pastor Pak shared his personal experience visiting the newly relocated rehabilitation center on Lantau Island, remarking that its beautiful scenery makes it an ideal spot for hiking. He thanked the government for approving the land use for the rehab facilities project, which will provide a better living and recovery environment for patients.



He highlighted how CNLA's commitment to helping those struggling with addiction has transformed countless lives and called on everyone to continue supporting its ministry to bring hope and renewal to more souls.



Video Introducing the Rehab Village Renovations Plan



A short video made by the Gospel Herald titled “Soaring Sparks” introduced CNLA and its plans to renovate the Lantau property. An interview with Rev. Cheng showed his hopes for the future of CNLA.



Since CNLA secured government approval to repurpose the original special needs school facilities for drug rehabilitation, they have also received a grant of HK$120 million. However, to ensure successful completion, CNLA must raise an additional HK$6 million.



To raise the necessary funds, CNLA hosted a charity auction during the dinner banquet. Auctioned items included a luxury watch and two exquisite blue-and-white ceramic vases from Jingdezhen, China's renowned ceramics hub. These artworks not only hold high collectible value but also embody the rich cultural heritage of Chinese craftsmanship.







Fifth-Generation Ceramics Master: God's Masterpiece



Yashou Yu, a fifth-generation heir of a renowned porcelain family from Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, described Jingdezhen ceramics as a precious gift from God to China, with a history spanning thousands of years that exemplifies the enduring craftsmanship of the Chinese people.



Yu highlighted the defining characteristics of Chinese ceramics: "white as jade, thin as paper, bright as a mirror, and resonant as a chime." He emphasized that all human art is inherently connected to God's creation, showcasing His greatness while underscoring humanity's smallness in comparison.



Lakeside Autumn Scenery and White-headed Wagtail: Showcasing Jingdezhen’s Exquisite Craftsmanship



Shuping Wang from Wuyuan Church contributed two exquisite blue-and-white porcelain vases to support CNLA fundraiser. Named Lakeside Autumn Scenery and White-headed Wagtail, these masterpieces highlight the exceptional artistry and deep cultural heritage of Jingdezhen ceramics.



Wang explained that Lakeside Autumn Scenery captures the serene beauty of autumn in Jingdezhen, while White-headed Wagtail symbolizes prosperity and longevity. She remarked, “Each piece was meticulously hand-painted, fired at 1300 degrees Celsius, and completed through 72 painstaking steps, exemplifying the precision and dedication of Jingdezhen craftsmanship.”







With this compelling promotion, the blue-and-white porcelain vases and other fine items were successfully auctioned, raising vital funds for the association’s relocation project. The evening concluded with everyone singing the hymn “God Is Here”, bringing the event to a graceful and uplifting end.

