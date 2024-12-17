ANZA, Ca. - Olivet University (OU), a Christian Bible college in Anza, California announced it will continue operations in the state under its newly acquired "religious exempt school" status after a notice from the California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE). This action resolves OU's two-year licensing dispute over Newsweek's defamatory articles and BPPE's unreasonable conduct.



"Following a recent hearing, Olivet University received a decision that resulted in the revocation of its license in California," the university said in an official statement, "The University is currently preparing to appeal the decision through the appropriate legal channels to address the matter thoroughly. In addition to pursuing the appeal, Olivet University has made the decision as of December 11 to operate under religious exemption in California, and submitted its application same day."



Religious Exempt Schools: A Unique Advantage for Faith-Based Institutions



Religious exempt schools are institutions with a religious character that are exempt from certain regulations typically applied to private universities. Under California law, these schools are authorized to grant degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels in fields such as religious studies, theology, divinity, and ministry. Unlike other private universities, they are not subjected to the BPPE's mandatory five-year periodic reassessments, allowing them to operate with greater autonomy based on their religious nature.



One notable example of a successful religious exempt school is Gateway Seminary, formerly Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, a flagship institution of the Southern Baptist Convention.



Religious exempt status is automatically applied to institutions that meet the criteria. Those affiliated with denominations, churches, missions, or religious research organizations qualify and can affirm their religious exemption through a relatively low-cost application process. This makes it a popular option for many faith-based institutions.



Background to Olivet University's Decision



An OU spokesperson explained to The Gospel Herald (GH) that transitioning to a religious exempt school was motivated by the benefits of this status as well as alleged misconduct by the BPPE.



"Since 2022, Newsweek has published more than 20 maliciously negative reports targeting Olivet University due to ownership disputes, even collaborating via email with BPPE to attack and manipulate the school," the spokesperson said.



The decision to transition provides the university greater freedom for future development while safeguarding its mission as a Christian educational institution, the spokesperson added.



OU Criticizes Regulatory Misconduct by BPPE Influenced by Newsweek



Criticism has begun to mount against BPPE. As the regulatory agency responsible for overseeing and protecting private colleges, the BPPE was accused of being influenced by a stakeholder, Newsweek, resulting in the revocation of OU's license. Critics argue that instead of fulfilling its duty to protect institutions, the BPPE has become a tool for attacking them.



On December 11, BPPE officially notified Olivet University of its decision to revoke the institution's license, citing 14 deficiencies. In response, an Olivet University spokesperson confirmed that the school had notified the BPPE of its exempt operations going forward on December 11, effectively ending the prolonged debate over its licensing status. The spokesperson added, "Ironically, this move has left Newsweek, which had been relentlessly attacking the university, dismayed and embarrassed."



The affiliated individual also criticized BPPE's evaluation process. According to his knowledge, the federal accrediting agency ABHE (Association for Biblical Higher Education) conducted a thorough three-day evaluation in April 2023 with eight evaluators and awarded OU with Good Standing. In stark contrast, BPPE's team of four inspectors visited its Riverside Campus in November 2022 for a single day and revoked its license.



Recently emerged evidence suggests that BPPE officials had collaborated via email with Newsweek reporters to discredit OU. This revelation could lead to further public backlash.



OU's Future Plans & Legal Action



While transitioning to religious exempt status, OU is pursuing an independent multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Newsweek. In the meantime, the university remains committed to its mission of Christian education and religious instruction. The university also plans to expand its campuses to New York, a move welcomed by many within the institution.



Additionally, Headlines & Global News, a New York-based media outlet, criticized Newsweek's coverage, labeling it as "fake news" and urging the public to reevaluate its credibility.

