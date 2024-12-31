North America Chinese Evangelical Seminary year-end report highlights significant ministry progress

As the year draws to a close, Rev. Samuel Liu (劉孝勇), President of the Chinese Evangelical Seminary North America (北美中華福音神學院, CESNA), reflected on the seminary’s remarkable growth and ministry development over the past year. Dedicated to providing theological education to Chinese Christians, CESNA continues to uphold its mission to remain faithful to the gospel and nurture believers. This year’s achievements span academic, ministerial, and outreach endeavors, fostering spiritual growth and advancing missionary work among Chinese communities.







Development and Ministry Expansion



In his year-end address, Rev. Liu highlighted key achievements, particularly in teaching, fundraising, and outreach.



Graduation and Alumni Impact: In June, CESNA celebrated its 26th commencement, equipping a new generation of dedicated ministry leaders.



Fundraising Initiatives: In August, the seminary hosted simultaneous fundraising events across its main and satellite campuses, generating crucial resources for its theological education mission. A subsequent donor appreciation event in September further strengthened the seminary's financial base.



Public Theology Center Events: In January, CESNA’s Public Theology Center organized a forum titled "Bridging Divides: Christian Engagement in Politics", preparing seminarians and believers for meaningful participation in this election year.



Church Ministry Programs: Other initiatives included pastoral retreats under the Flourishing Church Ministry program and intergenerational church leadership workshops. These events have greatly enhanced church leaders’ vision and capacity for shepherding their congregations.



Testimonies from Alumni



The report included inspiring testimonies from alumni whose ministries have been significantly impacted by CESNA's programs.



Reflecting on his participation in the Flourishing Church Ministry’s pastoral retreat, Rev. David Sun (North Orange Cross Chinese Church) shared, “We were moved by love and zeal during the retreat. After returning to our church, we experienced rapid growth, and we are overflowing with gratitude.”



Rev. Anna Li (Lowell Chinese Bible Church) highlighted the invaluable resources provided by the Flourishing Church Ministry, which clarified her church’s practical needs and strengthened team unity and cohesion.



Sister May Ma (Spiritual Formation Department Student) described her transformative journey at CESNA: “Through studying spiritual formation, I’ve discovered the paramount importance of my relationship with God. As my relationship with Him deepens, so does the strength of my ministry.”



Sister Sophia Chen (Doctor of Ministry Student, Middle East and North Africa Missions 2024) emphasized the seminary’s profound impact on missions: “CESNA’s mission trips have enabled us to apply theological knowledge to fieldwork, pushing the gospel further into unreached regions.”



History and Mission of CESNA



CESNA traces its roots back to 1970 when 14 like-minded church groups and missions agencies established the Chinese Evangelical Seminary in Taipei. The seminary’s clear mission has been to uphold gospel truth, equip Mandarin-speaking believers, and prepare them as faithful workers for the global Chinese church. From its inception, the seminary has aimed to elevate Chinese theological education, becoming a vital pillar of faith education worldwide.



As the North American branch of the Chinese Evangelical Seminary, CESNA continues this legacy by offering theological education and ministry training to nurture theological leaders for the global Chinese church. Through its programs and initiatives, CESNA remains committed to empowering new generations of believers to make significant contributions to the worldwide body of Christ.

