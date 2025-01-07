Pastor John Piper Offers Insight and Encouragement for First-Time Bible Readers in 2025





As the new year begins, many Christians have resolved to take on the project of reading the Bible cover to cover. That's great and all, but if it's your first time, just where do you start?



That's what Mike wanted to know on a recent episode of Ask Pastor John*, where Pastor John Piper, founder and teacher of Desiring God and chancellor of Bethlehem College and Seminary, gave guidance and encouragement to the excited but nervous listener. He recommended the Navigators Bible Reading Plan and gave "three negatives to scare you off and nine positives to suck you back in" for the journey up ahead.



Three Negatives Ahead



Piper began by outlining three key obstacles that readers should expect:



Spiritual Opposition: “Satan hates the word of God,” Piper warned. Readers may feel distracted, disinclined, or bored. He urged listeners to pray for divine help, asking God to reverse Satan’s schemes and cultivate a heart inclined toward Scripture. Shocking Content: The Bible’s graphic depictions of sin, judgment, and human failure can be jarring. “Expect your views of man and God to be blown up — in a good way,” Piper said. Confusion: Scripture contains many mysteries. Some truths remain hidden (Deuteronomy 29:29), while others are simply hard to grasp (2 Peter 3:16). Piper reminded listeners that God appoints teachers to help clarify His word (1 Timothy 3:2). That is why readers must pray for understanding, study diligently, and keep moving forward when faced with confusing passages.

Nine Positives of Bible Reading



Despite these hurdles, Piper encouraged Mike — and all believers — with nine promises:



Expect your faith to be deepened and strengthened: Romans 10:17 teaches that “faith comes from hearing,” deepening trust in God. Expect God to do serious liberating work in your life: Knowing the truth of Scripture sets believers free (John 8:32). Expect new power in war with Satan: Jesus’ triumph in the wilderness demonstrates the power of God’s word in spiritual battles. Expect a deep sanctifying work in your life: Immersion in truth leads to personal transformation (John 17:17). Expect to become a more loving person to those around you: Knowledge of God’s word fosters deeper love for others (Philippians 1:9). Expect that even though you are now saved in a decisive way, you’re going to go on being saved by the Scriptures: Perseverance in Scripture sustains spiritual growth (1 Timothy 4:16). "The Bible is the means of God by which he goes on saving us." Expect joy — great joy, unshakable joy that the world does not know: Jesus’ teachings offer a joy that endures (John 15:11). Expect to meet God — meet God, not just truths about God: God reveals Himself through His word (1 Samuel 3:21). Finally, expect to see the glory of Christ: The Bible unveils the transformative glory of Christ (2 Corinthians 3:18).

Encouragement to Persevere



Piper closed with a prayerful exhortation, citing 2 Thessalonians 1:11: "To this end we always pray for you, that our God may make you worthy of his calling and may fulfill every good resolve and every work of faith by his power.” He urged Mike to make a vow before God to complete the reading plan, promising that the effort will be worth it.



As 2025 unfolds, believers like Mike can draw inspiration from Piper’s words, confident that the rewards of engaging with God’s word far outweigh the challenges.



