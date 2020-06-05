Tens of Thousands HK Christians Gathered Online for Tiananmen Prayer Vigil

Tens of thousands of Christians in Hong Kong gathered online and offline at various locations to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre with prayer and worship.



Divinity School of Chung Chi College at the Chinese University of Hong Kong organized an ecumenical prayer vigil on June 4 evening. Other than in-person participation at the Chung Chi Chapel, the event was broadcasted live on Facebook and received more than 12,000 views.



At Chung Chi Chapel, the prayer vigil began with scripture reading from Psalm 18:1-6, Psalm 25-30 and 1 Peter 5:5-11. Outspoken pro-democracy Christian professors Dr. He Xiaoqing from the department of history, Dr. Kung Lap-Yan from Divinity School of Chung Chi College, and Director of Divinity School of Chung Chi College Dr. Ying Fuk-Tsang shared brief messages.



Prof. Kung Lap-Yan remarked that the fight for democracy in Hong Kong today is linked to the experience of the Tiananmen protesters 31 years ago. The two generations are connected in different time and space because of their common aspiration for freedom and justice.



Prof. He Xiaoqing shared her very personal experience about the people and things related to Tiananmen Square Incident. She is still reluctant to forget the young people who insisted on fighting for justice, freedom and democracy. She is convinced that the seeds of freedom have been sown and will eventually bear fruit. In respond to the Hong Kong police ban on the memorial gathering at Victoria Park this year, she said that no one can take away the candlelight from people's hearts and she encouraged citizens to resist the darkness.



Dr. Ying Fuk-Tsang reminded Christians that Tiananmen Square Incident remembrance is not simply a choice, but a pursuit. While some people choose to forget, sleep, and lie, but Christians should resist the lies, keep refreshing the memories and live up to our conscience. Christians should seek the Lord for the courage and strength to uphold human values and dignity.



The memorial event ended with candlelight prayer and singing the Lord's prayer.



Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, a pro-democracy Catholic group, also held memorial mass at seven parishes on June 4 evening. It is estimated that over 1,000 people attended.

