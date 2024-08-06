Jesus Revolution Baptism at California Beach Sees Over 2,000 Baptized

Harvest Ministries hosted the second Jesus Revolution Baptism event at Pirate's Cove Beach in California last Saturday (Aug 3rd), where around 2,000 people were baptized. The event was supported by 70 pastors and church leaders who attended.



Evangelist Greg Laurie mentioned that the 2023 movie Jesus Revolution evoked memories of the religious revival of the 1970s, inspiring many people to be baptized at Pirate's Cove Beach. He noted, "That's why we call each event the 'Jesus Revolution Baptism.' Clearly, the scenes from the movie have inspired many to seek baptism at the same location."



The movie was inspired by Laurie's 2018 book of the same name, in which he shared his experiences during the revival. Laurie recalled that Pirate's Cove Beach was where he first felt the Holy Spirit calling him to "preach the gospel." He said, "I found myself standing on the rocks, preaching to the people around me. This scene is deeply etched in my memory."



According to Harvest Ministries, the 2024 Harvest Crusade event was held on July 20 at the Los Angeles Angels' stadium, filling it to capacity, with over 5,000 people expressing their acceptance of Jesus Christ. Over the past year, Harvest Ministries has recorded at least 12,000 people choosing to believe in Christ.



Those baptized at Pirate's Cove Beach received a New Believer's Bible and were invited to join local churches. They also received an electronic study guide of the Gospel of John from Harvest Ministries and were invited to join Harvest's online discipleship group. This initiative offers free online courses, group activities, and other resources to help new believers grow in their faith.



In July 2023, around 4,500 people were baptized at Harvest Ministries' "Jesus Revolution Pirate's Cove Beach Baptism" event, including Laurie's granddaughter, Stella, who publicly expressed her faith. Over the past 12 months, more than 6,500 baptisms have taken place at Pirate's Cove Beach. Laurie believes this phenomenon may signal God's impending greater works.



Laurie remarked, "Seeing so many lives transformed and committed to Christ is truly moving. The spiritual revival sparked by the Jesus Revolution continues to draw people closer to God. Today, Pirate's Cove has become a center of revival and hope, and we are honored to be part of this ongoing faith journey."

