Stream of Praise Holds Worship Event: 16,000 Unite in Worship Across Two Sessions

The 2024 Stream of Praise Worship Festival kicked off with the team touring Hong Kong on August 3. They held two worship festival sessions at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, each gathering 8,000 attendees to worship and praise together.



During the two-hour worship sessions, familiar and touching hymns were sung, with lyrics displayed on large screens. The audience joined in unified worship and prayer, creating a moving atmosphere.



Pastor Sandy Yu, the founder of Stream of Praise Music Ministries, encouraged the congregation with Psalm 56:8-10, reminding them of God's love and how He remembers their tears and pain. She emphasized that when they call upon God, their enemies will retreat.



"You have kept count of my tossings; put my tears in your bottle. Are they not in your book? Then my enemies will turn back in the day when I call. This I know, that God is for me. In God, whose word I praise, in the LORD, whose word I praise." (Psalm 56:8-10)



According to the Stream of Praise website, the "2024 Stream of Praise Worship Festival" began during the summer with the theme "What Can I Give You?" The worship team toured major cities in Asia, including Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Taiwan; and Hong Kong, offering their lives as noble vessels to be used by the Lord through worship.



In Hong Kong, the festival and the "Revival" Worship Summit took place on August 3-4. The worship team will continue their tour from September to October, visiting locations such as California in the USA, Toronto, London, Paris, Rome, and Florence.

