CN Pastor Reflects on the Spiritual Battle of Daniel and His Friends at the HK Kowloon Bible Conference

We Are Fortunate Not to Face Life-and-Death Choices



From a sermon during the Hong Kong Kowloon Bible Conference(Aug 9th), Rev. Chen Tingzhong, a Research Fellow and Senior Lecturer at Melbourne School of Theology, preached on the story of Daniel and his three friends being thrown into the lion's den. The sermon, titled "Daniel and His Friends: We Are Fortunate Not to Face Life-and-Death Choices," focused on Daniel 3:8-18 and 6:16-22, exploring the significance of this experience for contemporary believers.



Rev. Chen emphasized that the central message of this story is not about Daniel and his friends pursuing martyrdom, but rather a reminder that Jesus Christ sacrificed Himself for our sins, and therefore every believer should live a life dedicated to God.



The Book of Daniel, an important work between the Old and New Testaments, offers encouragement to today's Christians in times of difficulty, highlighting how to maintain faith during challenging times. It provides insight into the essence of faith and belief, helping believers reflect on how to live courageously in the face of persecution and darkness.



A Story of Spiritual Warfare



Rev. Chen explained the structure of the Book of Daniel, which is written in both Aramaic (chapters 2-7) and Hebrew. The third chapter focuses on Daniel's three friends-Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego-and how they faced the challenge of earthly power and made a life-or-death decision of faith. He encouraged the audience to reflect: "As Christians, when facing challenges that may threaten our lives, what choice should we make: compromise for survival, or stand firm in our faith?"



He reminded everyone that Christians should not fear earthly powers because Jesus said, "Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul; rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell." This statement reflects the strength that faith provides. Although King Nebuchadnezzar ultimately acknowledged that the God of the three friends was the only true God, he did not truly worship Him, showing us that witnessing miracles does not necessarily change a person's beliefs.



True Freedom: Standing Firm in Our Faith



In chapter six, Rev. Chen discussed Daniel's trials, emphasizing that although Daniel did not deliberately provoke conflict, he was ultimately persecuted because of his faith, facing the test of the lion's den. This story shows that whether facing persecution for standing firm in faith or dealing with difficulties caused by others' schemes, God is able to save those who trust in Him.



The core of this story lies in the choice between life and death and the true meaning of freedom. True freedom is not in what we can control, but in standing firm in the object of our faith. Rev. Chen added that answered prayers can strengthen believers' confidence in God as their protector and help them entrust their lives and deaths entirely to God.



There are two outcomes of answered prayers: first, they strengthen our belief that God is our protector and enhance our faith. Second, they help us completely entrust our lives and deaths to God, being faithful to Him until death because He answers our prayers.



This is like what Daniel said, "Even if He does not" [Daniel 3:16-18]. Their lives and deaths did not depend entirely on whether God delivered them, but on God's love and faithfulness to them.



Who Shall Separate Us from the Love of Christ?



Rev. Chen concluded that those facing persecution can draw inspiration from the experiences of Daniel and his friends. Their faith was more important than life itself. "Without life, the hope of faith remains; but without faith, even a life spared becomes a curse."



This offers great encouragement to persecuted faith communities: first, the martyrdom courage of those who sacrificed for their faith becomes a model for persecuted churches. Second, whether in life or death, the ultimate value of life is in God's hands. Third, as Paul says in Romans 8, unless we choose to compromise, nothing-neither life nor death-can separate us from the love of Christ!

