Dr. David White Returns to the Lord: A Life Dedicated to Taiwan Christian Education

On September 6, 2024, Rev. Dr. David White, American missionary who served as president and chairman of the board of directors of Christ’s College Taipei (CCT), passed away at the age of 90 years. CCT and related organizations have arranged a funeral committee and called for everyone’s prayers.



Rev. David White's faithful ministry and dedication deeply impacted countless Taiwanese students. Rev. Cathy Chang from the Bread of Life Christian Church in Chino, CA (真道灵粮堂) recalls her first impression of Rev. David: “On the first day of freshmen training, I saw a foreigner quietly picking up trash on the ground and throwing it into the garbage can. If it weren't for his distinctive face, I would have thought that he was a school janitor. That was my first impression of Rev. David; gentle, civil, humble, and meek.” Rev. Cathy shared that Rev. David had a deep spiritual influence on her, motivating her to become a full-time Christian minister.



Commitment to Christian Education in Taiwan: Vision and Calling from America to Taiwan



Rev. David first received God’s calling for him in 1975, bringing his family to Taiwan and starting Christ’s College Taipei (基督学院, previously 基督书院). This calling came after 25 years of waiting and preparations. Although many missionaries from that time were called to go to Africa, God led Rev. David to Taiwan.



Rev. Davi’s vision and calling are deeply rooted in the revelation he experienced in his youth. When he was 10, he was evangelized, and under the care of the local church pastor, he began his relationship with Christ. Then in his teens, he heard the testimony of a missionary, which ignited in him a passion for cross-cultural missions.



As he was retiring, CCT’s founding president, Rev. Dr. James R. Graham III invited Rev. David to be his successor and take leadership over the college. Rev. David resolutely answered the call. Together with his wife Barbara, they dedicated their lives, and the White family has since been a witness and great contributor to the history of Taiwan Christian education.







Committed to Christian Liberal Arts Education



Taipei Christian College is the only institution of higher education in Taiwan founded in the name of Christ, and one of the few to offer a fully residential Christian liberal arts education. During his tenure as Dean, Rev. David promoted liberal arts education, emphasizing the “Seven Arts”: grammar, rhetoric, apologetics, arithmetic, geometry, astronomy, and music. He hoped to cultivate gentle, civil, cultured, and knowledgeable students. Rev David was himself a prime example of his beliefs, passing on the love and wisdom of Christ to every student.



Family Legacy and Influence



Rev. David’s family has also been deeply influenced by God’s calling. His daughter, Becky White, initially was reluctant about teaching in Taiwan, but because God reminded her that “Taiwan is also your place”, she returned to CCT and became the English professor there, continuing her family’s ministry and service.

Rev. David White’s life of dedication and service didn’t just contribute to Taiwan education but is even more so a testament to the faithfulness of cross-cultural missionaries. His whole life, Rev. David had witnessed the faithfulness and guidance of God, and now, he has been glorified and rests within the loving arms of the Lord.

