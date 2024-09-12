Dr. Jane Yang: The LGBTQ Flood is Breaking Church Walls





Head of the Gender and Relational Ministry of Family Keepers International, Dr. Jane Yang (杨符济珍) recently shared in a lecture about the impact of the LGBTQ movement on the church. With recent statistics and data, her lecture raised church awareness and concern over the issue. With years of experience working alongside the LGBTQ community and their families, Dr. Yang is often invited to share and train Christians on related topics in the church, institutions, and seminaries.



In the lecture, Dr. Yang pointed out that the influence of the LGBTQ movement is like a flood, and it has broken through the walls of the church. A 2020 Gallup survey showed that one in six Gen Z adults (those born between 1997 and 2012) identify as LGBTQ, compared with the previous 3.8% among Gen Xers. Dr. Yang stated that more and more young people are now open about their sexuality, with many coming from church backgrounds.



Dr. Yang cited further data from the Public Religion Research Institute’s survey results published by the China Press on January 25, 2024. The survey showed that 28% of adult Gen Zs (ages 18 to 25) identify as LGBTQ, a significant growth from data gathered in 2020. Dr. Yang explained that the data covers gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and questioning/queer people.



Looking at historical data, the percentage of LGBTQ was only 4% for the baby boomers and 7% for Gen Xers. As the older generations fade out of the spotlight, the ratio of young people entering as LGBTQ becomes more and more prominent. This means that Gen Z adults have a different outlook than older Americans. 15% of them are bisexual, 5% are homosexual, and generally speaking, one in five people identify as LGBTQ.



Dr. Yang also talked about how many US states, California included, have already banned giving conversion therapy to minors. Even Christian counselors would risk their license if they were to say their sexuality is a result of depression or anxiety. Rather, they must give affirmative therapy and support the client’s gender identity or sexual orientation.



Facing such an inrush of queerness, the church really needs to pay more attention and understand the LGBTQ community, providing more support and care in shepherding and accompaniment. Dr. Yang’s sharing not only raised the church’s awareness of this demographic, but she also provided specific advice and guidance to both churches and parents, which will be published in follow-up reports.

