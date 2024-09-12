How the Church Can Be the Mainstay of Society Admist the LGBTQ Inrush





In today's society, LGBTQ issues are hitting the church like a hurricane. How can the church be a mainstay of society amidst this spiritual battle? This is a question that requires in-depth thinking and action. Dr. Jane Yang (杨符济珍) points out in her sharing that churches must pay attention to the LGBTQ community and develop ministries to contain them. If they are not cared for and nurtured in the church, then these people will turn to a society that is more than eager to indoctrinate them with secular values.



Citing a survey with a 15,000 population sample, Dr. Yang points out that the number of adults who identify as LGBT has risen significantly, especially among Gen Zs. Six in one Generation Z (people born between 1997~2012) adults identify themselves as LGBTQ, compared with 3.8% of Gen Xers. Dr. Yang points out that the influence of the LGBTQ movement has already broken into church walls.



Dr. Yang emphasizes that the topic of LGBTQ is no longer an issue of morality, but a civil rights issue. Once it was elevated to the level of civil rights, the space for discussion became very limited. This is a change the church must be aware of.



The modern society uses all kinds of methods to indoctrinate children with LGBTQ values. Dr. Yang references a children’s book called “GayBC”, which turns a traditional alphabet teaching material into an introduction to LGBTQ terminology. For example, “G is for Gay”. Additionally, every year during Pride Month, there are all kinds of shows and events that normalize LGBT families and culture.



Dr. Yang specifically points out, that while God is not pleased with homosexuality, He is just as unpleased with the many ungodly behaviors heterosexual couples display. For example, adultery, pre-marital sex, pornography, cheating and affairs. That is why the church should see the LGBTQ community simply as God’s unreached people. If they cannot be cared for and shepherded in the church, they can only turn to a society more than eager to indoctrinate them with secular values.



Dr. Yang also analyzed the LGBTQ social climate from a historical perspective. In the Greco-Roman era, homosexuality was so common it was considered sophisticated. Medieval Catholic theologian Thomas Aquinas then listed unnatural sexual relations as the gravest sin of lust in his Summa Theologica. During the Reformation, Calvin condemned homosexuality in his Romans commentary as a perversion of natural order.



However, Orthodox Judaism holds homosexuality in a “to be avoided but not greatly condemned” view. They believe that condemning homosexuality is a greater sin than homosexuality itself. This should remind the church that our attitude towards this community is very important. We need to avoid harsh condemnation of LGBTQ.



Further organizing the historic trajectory of the LGBTQ movement, Dr. Yang led the church to see how mainstream society came to accept the LGBTQ community step by step.



Since the mid-twentieth century, calls for social justice were on the rise. From the civil rights movement, women’s liberation movement, to gay liberation and the legalization of same-sex marriage, all these movements changed people’s perspectives and societal structures. Among all the movements, gay liberation was especially noteworthy.



Origin of Pride Month: In June 1969, a confrontation between the NYPD and homosexuals at a small New York bar called Stonewall changed LGBTQ activism forever. Someone had reported the gathering of gay men getting intimate at the bar, and the police responded with a raid. This led to a large-scale uproar and opposition from the LGBTQ community and the public. To commemorate this important milestone in LGBTQ activism, every June is now deemed “Pride Month”.



Homosexuality Removed from List of Mental Disorders: In 1973, the American Psychological Association (APA) removed homosexuality from the official list of mental disorders. Despite being originally listed as a mental illness, the APA eventually decided to move it after strong advocacy from the LGBTQ movement. There is a complex social and political background behind this decision.



Homosexual Literature and Academia: In 1991, John Boswell published a book called Christianity, Social Tolerance, and Homosexuality. Boswell, himself a homosexual, spent ten years writing this book which became emotional, mental, and academic support for the members of the LGBTQ community.



Shutdown of Exodus International: Exodus International was originally an umbrella organization dedicated to help liberate people experiencing homosexual attraction. However, in 2013, Alan Chambers, president of the organization, unilaterally announced the decision to shut down. This decision drew widespread attention at the time.



Legalization of Same-Sex Marriage: In June 2015, the United States Supreme Court ruled to legalize same-sex marriage, a decision that was seen as a major victory for the LGBT movement. While it may seem like a legal defeat for the church, in reality, it was a fight that was lost to a mainstream society that is increasingly accepting of same-sex marriage.



Shifts in Public Attitude: From 2001 through 2019, the American public saw a dramatic change in their attitude toward same-sex marriage. In 2001, only about 38% of U.S. adults supported same-sex marriage, while by 2019, that percentage grew to nearly 60%. Opposition, on the other hand, dropped from 60% to about 35%. This shift reflects mainstream society’s growing acceptance of gay rights.



LGBTQ Components & Their Supporters: In her sharing, Dr. Yang showed a chart presenting the demographic of the LGBTQ community and their supporters. The chart revealed that many people with same-sex attractions (SSA) are not necessarily homosexual. Among those experiencing SSA, few act on it and enter relationships and marriages with people of the same gender. And among LGBTQ activists and patrons, there are also non-LGBTQ heterosexual people passionate about equal rights.



Reviewing the history of the LGBTQ movement, Dr. Yang reminded everyone that the inrush of LGBTQ is inevitable, but the church must become a mainstay for society in the midst of this chaos. The church should offer these people care and shepherding, and not just condemnation and discrimination. Church pastors should play an active role in this spiritual battle with proper attitudes and actions. This is how the church can be mobilized to become a powerful force in this spiritual battle. The LGBTQ community should be seen as God’s unreached people, support them in their needs, and help them find spiritual belonging and identity.

