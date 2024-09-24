Lausanne: State of the Great Commission Report. Numerous Challenges and Demographical Shifts in Global Missions













As the Lausanne Movement celebrated its 50th anniversary, the State of the Great Commission report was released during the 4th Lausanne Congress on World Evangelization in Seoul-Incheon. The report forecasts global change anticipating 2050, emphasizes the far-reaching impact of an expanding middle class and an aging population on global missions, and calls for the global church to adjust its Great Commission strategy.



Overview: In-Depth Analysis of Mission Challenges in Three Parts

Put together by more than 150 global experts around the world, the State of the Great Commission Report is organized into three parts that provide a comprehensive analysis of key anticipated challenges facing Christian missions.



“Part 1: Current Status” traces the global process of evangelization through traditional mission indicators and provides an in-depth look at the current efforts of the Christian community. “Part 2: Context Shifts” covered ten key questions that could influence the church in the coming years from now until 2050. The questions include ones such as the rise of polycentric Christianity, changes in society's understanding of humanity, and the impact of a digitized world on the gospel. “Part 3: Regional Considerations” provides analysis and report on 12 different regions in the world, including insights to help churches develop tailored strategies on a global level.



Some highlights from the report are listed in the following sections.



The Digital Age and Its Challenge On Humanity

The report points out that “the challenge of evangelism in the digital age” has become a topic that cannot be ignored in current mission work. With digital platforms shaping the identities and communities of modern people, evangelism requires not only content delivery but also the ability to cross these complex digital boundaries in order to truly reach people's hearts and minds.



In terms of humanity, the rapid advancement of technology has been threatening the basic implications of what it means to be human. In this cultural context, the gospel message requires innovation to demonstrate its credibility and desirability.



New Middle-Class and Global Aging

The global middle class is projected to grow to 5.75 billion by 2050, a shift that will significantly alter global demographics and place new demands on the advancement of the gospel. Additionally, the number of people aged 60 and over will increase to 2.1 billion, which means that churches will need to pay special attention to the spiritual needs of this group and adjust their evangelization strategies accordingly.



Key Goal of the Report: Promote Global Church Cooperation

Matthew Niermann, director of the Lausanne Movement's State of the Great Commission report, emphasized that successful global mission cooperation must be based on a deep understanding of the current state of the world. He states, “The State of the Great Commission brings together the best global data and key strategic thinkers to understand where the greatest gaps and opportunities are for the Great Commission’s fulfillment.”



Conclusion: Shaping A Global Vision for the Church in 2050

The State of the Great Commission report set the stage for discussions at the Fourth Lausanne Congress on World Evangelization, intending to advance the Universal Discipleship process through the cooperation of the global church. The release of the report marks an important milestone in the Lausanne Movement's historic process of promoting cooperation in global evangelization.



The report, which aims to chart a course for global Christianity over the next thirty years, also highlights modern challenges such as the digital age and demographic changes, reminding the Church of the need to continually adapt to global changes and actively seek cooperation and innovation in practicing the Great Commission.



Full Report of the State of the Great Commission

