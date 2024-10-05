Chinese Principal Analyzes Difference Between Public and Private Education in the U.S.

There are significant differences between the public and private school education systems. David Huang, principal of The King's Academy Junior High School, analyzes these differences in detail and shares his observations on the education of the new generation in the United States.



In a recent YouTube interview with UChannel, Mr. Huang shared his observations about education in the United States. He mentioned that U.S. public school education assessment data show that the U.S. ranks relatively low internationally in math, science, and reading, coming in at 18th in 2022. The top of these rankings are mostly Asian countries. Principal Huang noted that public school teachers are under pressure to standardize progress and are unable to adjust to the individual differences of each student. He stated, “Teachers in public schools must follow the progress of uniform textbooks, which makes it difficult for teachers to make flexible adjustments even if students learn at different speeds.”



In addition, Principal Huang emphasized that since public schools are funded by real estate taxes, the adequacy of funding is directly related to the real estate value of the school district. This leads to huge differences in resource allocation for public schools in different districts. He said, “Schools are more adequately funded in districts with high real estate values.”



In contrast, private schools have a distinct advantage in terms of resources and flexibility. President Huang pointed out that private schools are mainly funded by tuition and donations, and are therefore able to provide more resources for their students. He also mentioned that private schools have more flexibility in curriculum design, and teachers can adjust the content and pace of teaching according to their students' needs and interests.



Homeschooling is the third option. However, due to the smaller scale of home education, students/children lack the opportunity to practice their social skills and need to find another platform to enhance their social skills when they enter secondary school.



In discussing teacher-student interactions, Principal Huang mentioned that many Christian teachers will find their calling in public schools where they try to incorporate biblical values and beliefs into their teaching without violating policies. Principal Wong shared a story of “one teacher who opened up her classroom within a public school to allow children to discuss life and the future freely, and this interaction made the children feel her difference from the other teachers.” However, they are not allowed to explore these topics further. In such cases, teachers usually recommend materials to students and encourage those who are interested to know more.



In terms of parental involvement, Principal Huang pointed out that while public schools have relatively limited room for parental involvement because they are governed by multiple levels of government, private schools are more flexible and have more opportunities for parents to participate in school management and decision-making.

