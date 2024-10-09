Will Graham's ‘Look Up Celebration’ Conference in Northern Colorado Draws 5,500 to Focus on God's Message of Love and Salvation

On October 5-6, 2024, a major evangelistic outreach event, the Northern Colorado Look Up Celebration, was held in Loveland, Colorado. The event, led by renowned evangelist Will Graham, drew 5,500 attendees. Grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham, Will was deeply moved upon returning to his birthplace and sharing the gospel there.



During the conference, Will Graham delivered the core message of God's deep love and willingness to send His only Son, Jesus Christ, to save the world. Despite being rejected by His people, “He gave His only Son so we could be in relationship with Him.” Will shared: “It was amazing to see people of all ages respond to this Good News. I give God all the honor and praise!”



In addition to the moving gospel message, the conference featured well-known Christian musicians such as Christine D'Clario, Michael W. Smith, Aaron Shust, and the Rend Collective, who brought worship and praise to prepare the hearts of the congregation and help them to receive God's Word more deeply. These musical worship services led the congregation into moments of intimacy with God and were a major highlight of the conference.



The Look Up Celebration was organized by a partnership of more than 140 churches in the Northern Colorado area, with more than 650 volunteers serving together, demonstrating the unity and mission of the Christian community.



Will expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support of the local churches that made everything possible: “This is where my life began almost 50 years ago, and there’s something so special about coming home. I’m incredibly grateful to the churches for inviting me to preach the Gospel here.”



There was also a “KidzFest” for children during the conference, which provided a variety of fun content including bouncy castles and interactive activities for children to get to know Jesus Christ joyfully.



