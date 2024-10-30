YouVersion Bible app reaches 728 million downloads and counting





As a Christian in the 21st century, you probably have the YouVersion Bible app downloaded on your phone.



By the end of 2024, the global population is expected to reach 8.2 billion, and two-thirds of them have access to the internet.



This means that for most people, their daily lives have been digitized, especially in regards to reading and writing. Under this backdrop, digital translations of the Bible are becoming increasingly popular, especially on the phone.



This trend is already clearly evident in the Christian worship services held around the world. When pastors ask the congregation to flip to a passage, most people pull out their phones.



Although hundreds of websites and platforms feed the demand for a digital Bible, one program dominates the market: YouVersion. Since the platform’s launch by Life.Church in 2008, it has been providing believers all over the world with free access to the Bible and related contents.



Today, the app carries over 3,100 Bible versions in 2,000 languages. Known as the Bible App, YouVersion not only gives users access to scriptural verses, but also provides over 30,000 user-created Bible reading plans, ability to take notes, share prayers, connect to other users and social networks, audio versions of the Bible to listen to, and streak-keeping.



A Global Ministry



As of October 2024, the Bible App has been downloaded more than 728 million times on mobile devices worldwide.



According to its 2023 report, the program was initially launched in Oklahoma, USA, but quickly became “a global ministry that’s still experiencing significant growth in daily Bible use in North America while also reaching new people worldwide.”



More than 80% of YouVersion's downloads have come from outside the United States, with India, Africa, and Latin America being particularly prominent.



In India alone, Internet users have access to 700 Bible versions in more than 350 languages. “Children in India also engaged with Scripture at higher rates this year. The Bible App for Kids, which is available in 69 languages like Hindi and Bengali, saw a 131% increase in daily use in India as children engaged with the Bible through interactive animations and fun activities,” YouVersion reported.



In Africa, “Bible use was up 98% compared to last year, and several countries saw triple-digit growth including Kenya (225 percent), Cameroon (229 percent) and Uganda (288 percent). This growth is “partially due to the October 2022 launch of Bible App Lite, which was designed to help people access God’s Word in areas with device and data limitations.” The Bible App Lite has reportedly surpassed apps like TikTok, Whats App, Facebook, and Instagram, and was placed as the number one app in the Google Play Store in countries like Kenya, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



In Latin America, YouVersion has also seen significant growth over the past year, with downloads across the region rising up to 107%. The 2023 report notes an “exception increase in several countries, including Uruguay (129%), Argentina (156%), and Venezuela (396%).”



(Article source: Evangelical Focus)

