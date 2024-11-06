Thanksgiving Fair and Luncheon Hosted by River of Life Foundation, ROLCC New Wave English Ministry, and Santa Clara Mayor’s Office





Santa Clara, CA – November 1, 2024 – The River of Life Foundation, in collaboration with River of Life Christian Church’s New Wave English Ministry and the Santa Clara City Mayor's Office, is proud to announce the Annual Thanks Giving Fair and Luncheon scheduled for Saturday, November 16th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on the River of Life Christian Church’s campus.



This year's event promises to be a heartwarming occasion, bringing the community together for a delightful free Thanksgiving meal and fostering a sense of unity and gratitude. President Sam Loh of the River of Life Foundation and Pastor Tony Chon from New Wave English Ministry will be leading the efforts to make this event a memorable experience for everyone involved.



"We believe in the power of community and the impact that comes from sharing a meal together," said Sam, President of the River of Life Foundation. "This Thanksgiving Fair is not just about the food; it's about building relationships, connecting with our neighbors, and creating lasting memories."



The festivities will feature a variety of free activities suitable for all age groups, including carnival games, face painting, balloon animals, jump houses, photo booths, touch-and-see police cars and fire trucks experience, and so much more. Families are encouraged to attend and partake in the joyous atmosphere.



"Thanksgiving is a time to give, but it's also a time to connect with one another," Pastor Tony emphasized. "We invite everyone to join us, share their stories, have fun together, and offer prayers for our community members."



The organizers look forward to welcoming the community on November 16th for a day of celebration, gratitude, and unity.



