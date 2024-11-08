Post-election discussion: Chinese pastors and scholars reveal “Silence” of the Chinese Church in North America on social issues





In a recent online discussion, some Chinese pastors and scholars revealed the silence of the Chinese churches in North America on social issues and shared the reasons behind this phenomenon. They also pointed out that a number of young theology students and pastors have started speaking out on public affairs, although those voices are still insufficient. They called on Chinese churches and believers to learn from black churches and take an active and courageous stand on social issues.



On November 6, Rev. Boli Zhang (张伯笠) hosted an online program on his YouTube channel, which was streamed live. The session also brought together Rev. Stephen Chen (陈佐人), Rev. Zhiyong Wang (王志勇), and Dr. Fenggang Yang (杨凤岗) to discuss various aspects of post-election pastoral care for Chinese churches.



Observations from Rev. Stephen Chen



Chen first shared the general attitude of Chinese churches in North America towards social and political issues, particularly the tendency of the churches to be “silent” on these issues in recent years. He pointed out that although some prominent pastors in the early days, such as Rev. Thomas Wang (王永信) and Rev. Stephen Tong (唐崇荣), had dared to publicly state their political stance and criticize social injustice, this tradition does not seem to have carried over to the new generation of church leaders.



Chen recalled the examples of Rev. Wang and Rev. Tong. Rev. Wang clearly supported conservative values, opposed abortion, and harshly criticized mainland China's suppression of the church; their courageous voices have not only attracted widespread attention within the religious community but have also had a far-reaching impact on society. However, Chen pointed out that with the passing away of older pastors like Rev. Wang, the new generation of pastors appeared to be more cautious or even chose to remain silent in the face of similar issues.



Sharing his personal experience in the church, Chen revealed specific manifestations of this phenomenon of silence. He mentioned that he once brought up elections and civic responsibility in a sermon, and found that very few people raised their hands. Only one-third of the church members indicated that they had the right to vote. According to Chen, this situation reflects the inadequacy of the Chinese churches in North America in political participation. It also shows that many believers lack sufficient awareness and action on social responsibility.



Further analyzing the situation, Chen pointed out that the leadership of many North American Chinese churches often make “neutral” statements before and after elections. They claim that churches should not be biased toward any political position, but should only focus on advancing the Kingdom/evangelism. According to Chen, these statements appear neutral on the surface, but in reality, they are an evasion of society and reality. He emphasized that churches and believers should actively express their Christian stance rather than choosing to remain silent in the face of moral and social issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage.



Chen also recounted some specific cases that revealed the attitudes within the church on political and social issues. He mentioned that some elders and pastors whom he had endorsed into their positions are now rejecting him because of their differing views. This phenomenon, in his opinion, is a confusing and frustrating change and reflects the internal divisions and contradictions in the church when facing social issues.



In light of these instances, Chen expressed his concern for the future development of the Chinese church in North America. He believes that the church's silence not only affects the believers' sense of responsibility in society but also weakens the church's influence in matters of social justice and morality. Chen urged that leaders of the church should recognize their responsibilities in society and actively participate and speak out to contribute to social justice and moral responsibility.



Analysis from Dr. Fenggang Yang



Yang, a professor of Sociology of Religion at Purdue University, analyzed the political attitudes of the Chinese churches in North America from the perspective of academic research.



He recalled his research on the Chinese Church in North America in the 1990s, pointing out that the church at that time consisted mainly of members from Taiwan and Hong Kong, with relatively few believers from mainland backgrounds. During that period, the Chinese churches were generally apolitical and did not participate in politics.



In recent years, this situation has changed as more Christians of mainland backgrounds have joined the church. These believers are relatively more concerned about political matters, but there is also a divide. Some believers identify more with the position of the mainland Chinese government, while others tend to support the Taiwanese viewpoint. Nonetheless, many believers are still hesitant to get involved in American politics and sometimes even use the excuse that “God is in charge of everything” to avoid political responsibility.



Yang mentioned that in recent years, some young theology students and pastors have begun to speak out on public affairs, and he recognized this, believing that as long as one participates in public discussions, no matter what one's viewpoints are, it is worth encouraging. He pointed out that there should be a plurality of voices within the church, including liberals, conservatives, and centrists, which is a healthy church ecology.



In particular, he emphasized that the church should learn from the black churches in the United States, especially Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the leader of the civil rights movement. Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. was not only fully dissatisfied with social injustice and racial inequality, but also took positive action to lead believers to engage in civil disobedience and fight for social justice. Such actions were not only highly influential at the time but also set an example for subsequent social reform.



Another important black leader, Jesse Jackson, who ran in the party primaries for the Democratic presidential nomination several times was brought up in discussion. Although people may not fully agree with Jackson's views, his active participation and activism in public affairs are worthwhile for the Chinese churches to study and learn from.

Yang pointed out that some liberals who criticize the stance of conservative public theology should act more and engage in social resistance instead of just arguing internally. He called on these individuals to bravely face injustice, actively speak out and take action, and work to ameliorate racial, class, and ethnic inequalities in society. He emphasized that churches and believers should not just argue internally, but should courageously engage in broader social reform.

