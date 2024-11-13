ABS launches Comic Commentaries: visually enhancing the experience of mediating on Word of God

The Alliance Bible Seminary (ABS)’s mobile Bible meditation platform “Erdao Devotionals (尔道自建)” has recently launched comic versions of the scriptural commentaries it provides. Through this, they hope to enrich the experience of fellowship believers as they meditate on God’s Word, upholding the truth and its integrity while providing diverse perspectives. This innovative initiative transforms previous devotionals into comic format, enhancing the depth of meditation and witnessing the truth more powerfully.



Currently, the ABS has published the comics of “Sermon on the Mount”, and comics for “Ecclesiastes” and “Ezra” will also be published soon, totaling the offering to three books. Additionally, the comics for the “Gospel of Mark” are also being planned and will be released in the near future.



Pastor Lawrence Ko (高铭谦), chief editor of Erdao Devotionals, pointed out that images can enrich the believer’s imagination, allowing them to understand the wisdom and philosophy of life behind the Bible stories deeper. Since this year, Erdao began to experiment with adding comic elements in their daily devotionals so that believers can be accompanied by voice and text as they meditate, they also have a visual element to reflect on the Word of God from multiple perspectives. This can deepen their contact with the Word of God and enhance their understanding.



As Erdao welcomes its 10th founding anniversary, the ministry hopes that the new medium of comics can bring believers a deeper spiritual experience and lead people to meditate on God’s Word in the comic world. ABS invites all believers to experience and support the ministry, humbly asking for intercessory prayers.

