“Fly With ACTS” 10th anniversary documentary coming to theaters in Taiwan, revealing the stories of cross-cultural mission in Africa

A documentary film, “Fly With ACTS”, showcasing the journey of Chinese church missions in Africa will be released in Taiwan theaters on November 24. The documentary follows the works of ACTS (Africa Career Training School) and their ten years of ministry.







Following the November 3 premiere in Redwood City, California, Pastor James Wang (王亚辰), ACTS founder, and his team will be arriving in Taiwan to share the testimony of cross-cultural missions with local Christians.



The film documents the partnership between ministries such as River of Life Christian Church (生命河灵粮堂), ACTS, Shili Truth Lutheran Church (士林真理堂), and Chia-Yi Christian Hospital (嘉义基督教医院) have worked together with African brothers and sisters to bring blessings to Africa through cross-cultural workplace mission. The movie is emotional and inspirational, revealing the selflessness of mission word, perseverance amidst cross-culture challenges, and the power of love that brings social transformation through devotion.







After the screening, Pastor James and members of the ACTS team will come on stage to share their journeys of the cross-cultural mission. They will share how they have faced setbacks, disappointments, trials, and tribulations, but remained steadfast in their faith and continued on the road God entrusted them with. These experiences and precious stories will bring deep inspiration and reflection to the participants.



About ACTS:

ACTS stands for Africa Career Training School and was established in 2014. ACTS is a non-profit international organization dedicated to providing vocational skills and healthy growth counseling for young adults in Africa. ACTS’ mission is to help students reach employment and financial independence. (ACTS official website description)



In an interview with the Gospel Herald, ACTS head of ministries Pastor James said that 960 students have graduated with certificates in the past ten years of operation. Over 1,000 students have been enrolled in classes. On average, the ACTS graduates 100~160 students. One thing they are very thankful for is that the employment rate of ACTS graduates reaches up to 85%, a top record for local communities. Among them, 60% have found jobs or started their own businesses, and 25% have gained practical experience through internship programs offered by ACTS.



On the topic of future plans, Pastor James said that the top priority for ACTS right now is to build school buildings. The school buildings will not only provide local students with a good learning environment equipped with advanced technology, it will also be a hub for cross-culture transformation. When this is realized, ACTS could lead the way in technology and education in Africa with one of the highest qualities of education. With a dormitory, young people from distant villages and towns, even students from other countries, would be able to come and take classes. After they receive training, they can then return to their own countries to serve and even open their own schools.



ACTS’ graduation ceremony last year hosted 110 graduates and 2600 families and friends. The school rented out the largest venue in Togo, the Congress Palace of Lome, the National Parliament, and the entire event was broadcast by various national TV channels. There were even people of other faiths, including Muslims, who joined the celebration. ACTS saw this as a precious opportunity to spread the gospel.



For more information on ACTS, please visit www.actsafrica.net.

