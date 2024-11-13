Asia Theological Association Thailand Consultation: Theology Meets Art

The Asian Theological Association (ATA) is organizing a Theological Consultation in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on the theme of “Theology and the Arts,” and this year's consultation calls not only for the exploration of dissertation proposals on the intersection of theology and the arts but also for proposals for creative arts projects.



The 2024 ATA Theological Consultation will be held from November 12 to 15, and this year's theme is “Sights, Sounds, and Stories.” According to the organizers, the consultation aims to bring together creatives, pastors, leaders of churches and mission organizations, as well as theologians and biblical scholars, to foster lively conversations about faith, life, and the arts in Asia.



Aside from lively conversations, the ATA has also arranged keynote speakers, panel discussions and interviews, workshops, presentations of papers, performances, art installations and displays, and artistic presentations, with great expectation that this would be an exciting festival.



The organizers warmly welcome researchers, students, professors, others working in the theological and wider academic community, and also artists and creatives to contribute to the dialogue. The consultation is not only looking for paper proposals intended to explore the intersection of theology and the arts but also for creative art project proposals. “We encourage paper proposals and creative art project proposals that:



Reflect the breadth and the depth of human experience

Embody and inform Christian thinking.

Express, enact, and unfold the beauty, wisdom, and love of God.

Invite hermeneutical discourse and critical contextualisation.

Reach and transform communities.”

Quoting the famous 19th century artist, George Inness, the event website states: “The true use of art is, first, to cultivate the artist’s own spiritual nature.” However, many, especially those within the church, often overlook the connection between art and spirituality or commonly believe that art has minimal theological and missional application.



To the eyes of many, art is purely for aesthetics, unrelated to spirituality, theology, and commission. Yet, throughout history, there have been great intersections of various art forms with theology and spirituality, and they have influenced the Church and the Great Commission profoundly. Therefore, ATA sees an urgent need for churches to discuss this overlooked topic, boldly stepping out and creating this space for dialogue as seen in the theme of “Sights, Sounds, and Stories”.



The ATA looks forward to an event in Chiang Mai that can bring believers together to explore how theology and art have intertwined and resonated throughout history.

