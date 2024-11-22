Chinese Pastors talk Politics & Faith: Christian Responsibility in Augustine’s ‘Two Cities’

In a recent sharing online, two prominent Chinese pastors Rev. Boli Zhang (张伯笠) and Dr. Stephen Chen (陈佐人) discussed the role of Christians in American society, especially the issue of how to balance faith and political responsibility. From St. Augustine’s “Two Cities” theory and the current state of reality, they called for the Chinese church to reexamine their concern for social issues.



“Political Apathy” in Chinese Churches



Chen pointed out that many Chinese churches showed incredible apathy to the U.S. election this year. “There was not even a prayer or comment about the election during Sunday Service, as if the election was completely unrelated to the church,” said Chen. He believes that this apathy does not fulfill the social responsibility that Christians carry and also reveals the Chinese church’s long-standing detachment from political participation.



Zhang added that this attitude comes from a misunderstanding of Augustine’s “Two Cities.” Many Chinese Christians believe they only belong to the “heavenly kingdom”, and that earthly matters have nothing to do with them. However, Augustine’s intention was to show that the kingdom of heaven and of earth are intertwined. The Christian responsibility on earth is to live out the image of citizens of heaven, to be the “salt and light of the earth”.



Importance of Political Participation



The two pastors pointed out that many policies currently active in American society, such as transgenderism and promotion of gender ideology, are eroding traditional values of faith. “The Democratic Party equated LGBT issues to ‘faith’, effectively leaving less and less room for Christians to exist in the public sphere,” Zhang said bluntly. “If Christians don’t care about the election, the policies enforced will inevitably influence the next generation.”



Chen also brought up that “political apathy” is not just common amongst Chinese churches, it is a phenomenon prevalent in all American churches, including white churches. Quoting Augustine’s point, Chen believes that Christians ought to fulfill their responsibilities as citizens and slow if not halt the rate of degeneration in society. “The consequence of not voting, not participating, will only allow regimes and policies against Christian values to take the field,” he said.



Challenges & Responsibilities of Chinese American Citizens



As an immigrant group, Chinese Americans often overlook social unrest and risks because of their vested interests. Chen warned that: “Having a high income in the high-tech industry doesn’t not guarantee stability. Once an economic recession comes or another pandemic hits, the Chinese community will not be able to save itself.”



Zhang then called the Chinese church to give more attention in prayer and action to social issues. He said: “Church prayer topics are too often constrained to internal needs, and neglect greater issues of country and society. Christians are both citizens of heaven, and citizens on earth. We have the responsibility to pray for our nation, and to speak out for society.”



Reviewing Augustine’s ‘Two Cities’



Speaking of Augustine’s “Two Cities” theory, Chen explained the profound impact of this Church Father on the Christian identity. He pointed out that Augustinian study in mainland China has had significant progress in recent years, with a surge of remarkable researches emerging from schools such as Peking University and Tsinghua University, contributing to the spread of Christian thought in the Chinese-speaking world.



Chen also warned that the American church’s interpretation of the “Two Cities” theory has some bias. “Some churches have misunderstood Augustine to advocate for complete spiritualization, even regarding politics as a field in direct opposition to faith,” he said. “However, reality is that Augustine advocated that the earthly kingdoms are part of God’s will and for Christians to fulfill God’s plan on earth.”



Chinese Churches Need to Wake Up



Both pastors agreed that the Chinese church needs to wake up from its silence and take on active roles in social affairs. “The kingdom of earth is an important place for us to demonstrate the values of the Kingdom of God,” Zhang said in conclusion. “Not only do we need to pray for our country, but we also need to be courageous in expressing our views and to fight against injustice in society. This is an unshirkable responsibility of Christians.”

