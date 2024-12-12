Overseas Chinese pastors prayer for persecuted house churches on 6th anniversary of police raid

On December 9, Chinese pastors and believers worldwide joined an annual online prayer meeting to commemorate the 12/9 Incident and pray for persecuted Chinese house churches. The event was co-sponsored by a number of overseas Chinese pastors, aiming to raise the global church's awareness of the plight of Christians in China, and to pray for the Lord's protection and guidance for them.



On December 9, 2018, the Early Rain Covenant Church (秋雨圣约教会) in Chengdu, China, was raided by local authorities. The arrest of Pastor Wang Yi (王怡), along with over 100 other believers, drew international attention and concern. Wang was later sentenced to nine years in prison for “inciting subversion of state power” (he is now in his sixth year of imprisonment), while most of the other detained church members were gradually released.



Overseas Chinese pastors and believers concerned about religious freedom in China have regarded this event as a turning point in the Chinese government’s escalating crackdown on religious activities. Referred to as the “12/9 Church Incident,” it highlighted the increasing challenges faced by Chinese house churches. Pastors have noted that this incident served as a wake-up call for the global Christian community. Since then, similar cases have become more frequent, including government actions against Guizhou’s Pan Shi Presbyterian Church (盘石长老教会) and Living Stone Church (活石教会), where church leaders have also been arrested and sentenced.



To commemorate this pivotal event and stand in solidarity with persecuted Chinese Christians, several overseas pastors initiated an annual prayer meeting on December 9, or the closest following date. This gathering seeks to raise awareness and encourage global intercession, focusing on six key prayer points:



1. Pray for Imprisoned Church Leaders

Lift up Pastor Wang Yi, Elder Chunlei Zhang (张春雷), and other church leaders who remain in prison. Pray for their endurance, faithfulness, and unwavering strength in Christ.



2. Pray for Persecuted House Churches

Ask God to sustain house churches in their trials, enabling them to remain steadfast in their faith and glorify His name amid adversity.



3. Pray for Unity Among Believers

May house churches foster love and mutual support, exemplifying the unity of the Body of Christ even under persecution.



4. Pray for Global Support

Petition for Christians worldwide to actively care for and support the Chinese house church movement as a vital part of the global Body of Christ.



5. Pray for the People of China

Pray for spiritual renewal in China, that many would come to know the Gospel, and that house churches would continue to spread God’s salvation despite hardships.



6. Pray for Government Authorities

Seek God’s intervention in changing the hearts of those in power. Pray for the rise of just leaders and that righteousness would prevail in governance.



The 2024 12/9 Prayer Meeting was co-organized by pastors from the United States, Canada, and Australia. Key participants included Pastor Biao Chen (陈彪, U.S. counselor of Early Rain Covenant Church), Pastor Yujian Hong (洪宇健, senior pastor of Faithful Friends Church in Canada, 加拿大信友堂), Pastor Boli Zhang (张伯笠, senior pastor of China Harvest Church, 华夏丰收教会), Elder Henry Chiu (赵享恩, U.S. president of the Evangelical Church of China, 中国福音会), and Brother Tan Zhang (张坦, founder of the Nicodemus Truth-seeking Society, 尼哥底母真理追寻会).



On this day, they shared an annual report on the state of persecuted house churches in China, calling for greater involvement from Chinese churches around the globe. They also declared December 9 as the “Day of Prayer for Chinese House Churches,” encouraging Christians worldwide to come together in prayer for the persecuted church in China.

