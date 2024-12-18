An Open Letter to President Donald Trump from an Educator in Malaysia

Recently, a Malaysian educator, Soh Or Kan (苏湖港), wrote to The Gospel Herald to express his support for President-elect Donald Trump’s stance on reintroducing prayer into public schools. He emphasized the spiritual void, moral decline, societal and familial impacts, and the mental health crises that have afflicted the U.S. education system since prayer was removed. Reflecting this history, he strongly advocates for the return of prayer to schools, believing it could restore moral and spiritual guidance to education and equip students to face societal and psychological challenges.









Dear President Trump,



When I heard your announcement to “bring prayer back to public schools” as part of your education reform plan, my heart was filled with joy and gratitude. This is not merely a political policy shift but a move toward spiritual renewal and societal transformation. With reverence, I write this letter to express my deep support and anticipation for this pivotal decision.



For decades, American society has faced significant upheavals in values and moral standards, and the removal of prayer from schools undoubtedly marked the beginning of this decline. Prayer embodies the longing of the spirit and the pursuit of truth. Its absence has led to a spiritual desolation in education. As someone deeply passionate about education, faith, and the future of society, I have reflected profoundly on this history.



A Dark History: Education Without Prayer



In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Engel v. Vitale that state-sponsored prayer in public schools was unconstitutional. This landmark decision profoundly altered the American education system. By severing the connection between schools and faith, the ruling changed the spiritual landscape of public education. Without prayer, education lost its moral compass, leaving students without clear guidance in navigating complex societal and ethical challenges.



The removal of prayer led to a utilitarian approach to education, prioritizing academic achievement and career skills while neglecting students' spiritual and moral development. Schools no longer served as sanctuaries for character formation, and the moral and spiritual foundation of society began to erode. Can an education system devoid of prayer still produce responsible, morally grounded citizens with a sense of faith? While the answer remains uncertain, the consequences of removing prayer are undeniable.



1. The Decline of Moral Values

Public schools once began the day with prayer, not as a religious ritual but as a moral foundation. It reminded students that education is not solely about acquiring knowledge but about becoming responsible and conscientious individuals. However, as prayer was removed, schools lost this moral anchor. Education became a mere transfer of knowledge. Students gained skills with a neglect of cultivation of character and responsibility.



Since the 1970s, juvenile crime rates have risen, bullying and school violence have become widespread, and young people increasingly disregard societal rules. Without the spiritual guidance provided by prayer, students have turned to selfishness, rebellion, and moral confusion. The education system, once dedicated to developing virtuous individuals, has become a “knowledge factory,” focusing on grades and diplomas rather than fostering moral integrity.



2. Family and Societal Brokenness Reflected in Schools

Schools should be places of comfort and healing, especially for children from broken families. However, without prayer, campuses cannot offer the spiritual solace needed to help these students cope with emotional trauma and psychological challenges. Studies show that children from single-parent households often struggle academically, behaviorally, and emotionally due to a lack of family support and care.



In the past, prayer in schools provided emotional and spiritual support that transcended family shortcomings. It became a source of peace and pressure relief for many children. However, with prayer removed, these children must face the pain and confusion caused by family breakdowns and social upheavals alone. Today, many students rely on medication or short-term counseling to manage their emotions, missing the deep healing and restoration that prayer can offer.



3. The Mental Health Crisis

The absence of prayer in education has contributed to a mental health crisis among students. Anxiety, depression, and suicide rates among American teenagers have risen sharply in recent years, threatening their quality of life and societal stability. This crisis partly stems from a lack of spiritual support.



Prayer, as a spiritual act, offers emotional relief and psychological comfort. Through prayer, students can find inner peace and develop a deeper understanding of life’s meaning. However, without this source of support, many fall into cycles of loneliness and helplessness. While mental health services provide some assistance, they cannot fully address the root causes of students’ inner struggles. Prayer is not just a ritual but a profound source of spiritual nourishment, which modern education lacks.



Reflecting on a Broken History



Reflecting on this chapter of American education, it is clear that the impact goes beyond issues of knowledge transmission. The removal of prayer represents a fundamental distortion of education's core purpose.



Education is not merely about producing a workforce but about nurturing responsible, ethical, and mission-driven citizens. These qualities do not come from textbooks but are rooted in a reverence for truth, adherence to moral principles, and faith in a higher power. As Proverbs 9:10 says, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” By excluding prayer, the education system not only disconnected students from God but also deprived them of a deeper understanding of morality and responsibility.



Prayer was once the bedrock of American education. It was not just a student's morning plea for guidance, it was a way to understand life’s purpose, strive for moral ideals, and embrace social responsibility. Prayer reminded students that their lives were not merely the result of their own efforts but were shaped by a higher power. It encouraged them to learn not just for personal achievement but for the greater good. This foundational principle has been lost in today’s public schools.



I firmly believe that the reintroduction of prayer into public schools will shine a light into the darkest corners, repairing the relationships and systems fractured by its absence. The return of prayer will not merely restore a religious practice but will revive the original intent of education. It will bring healing from families to campuses, from classrooms to society, to those areas fractured by the absence of prayer.



First, the relationship between families and education will be rebuilt. Prayer is not only a bridge between students and God but also a source of spiritual support and reliance for families. When parents and children pray together, their relationships are strengthened, and their values become unified under the light of faith. The brokenness of families and the disconnection in education are deeply intertwined, and the return of prayer will serve as a vital starting point for rebuilding both.



Second, schools will no longer be mere factories for imparting knowledge but spaces for fostering well-rounded individuals. Education should teach students not only how to read and write but also how to be responsible and ethical people. The role of prayer in this context is not limited to offering spiritual comfort; it also cultivates an internal strength that helps students develop a sense of responsibility toward society and others. Behaviors and attitudes unrestrained by moral principles will gradually be corrected within the atmosphere of prayer.



On a broader scale, the return of prayer will have a profound impact on society as a whole. After years of moral decline, American society faces numerous challenges, including rising juvenile crime rates, broken families, and mental health crises. At their root, these societal issues stem from the lack of moral education and the breakdown of spiritual support. When prayer returns to schools, it will not only help students reexamine their hearts and actions but also assist society in rediscovering faith and morality, leading to healing from within.



The return to prayer is not a return to the religious constraints of the past but a return to the core purpose of education-to nurture future citizens with responsibility, morality, and a sense of mission. Education should not merely be about transmitting knowledge; it should also guide students in developing social responsibility, care for others, and reverence for a higher power. Prayer offers all of this, and it is precisely the strength we need to reclaim as we face the challenges of contemporary education.



In this, I am confident that the return of prayer will not only transform schools and students but also change the entire face of society. It will spark a profound spiritual revival, helping each of us, in an age of disorientation, to rediscover our direction and strength.



The Illumination of Scripture: The Power of Prayer



The Bible's teachings on prayer are profound and resonate deeply with the human spirit. Prayer is more than a connection between humanity and God-it is a source of strength in facing challenges, a way to seek guidance in adversity, and a transformative tool for society and culture. The power of prayer is immeasurable; it not only fosters personal spiritual growth but also has the potential to bring about societal transformation. By examining the prayers of two biblical figures, we see how prayer shapes character, upholds truth in adversity, and alters the destiny of societies and nations.



Hannah's Prayer: The Foundation of Godly Education



The story of Hannah, found in 1 Samuel, reveals how prayer can be the cornerstone of education and faith. Burdened by childlessness, Hannah prayed fervently, asking God for a son and vowing to dedicate him to the Lord. God heard her prayer and gave her Samuel, who grew under divine guidance to become one of Israel's greatest judges, leading the nation to spiritual revival.



This narrative teaches us that education is not merely the transmission of knowledge but the cultivation of faith and character. Samuel's life was shaped by prayer from the beginning, and his development was guided not only by parental instruction but also by God's direction. Schools should ideally be the cradle for nurturing future leaders. Yet without prayer, they lose their moral and spiritual essence. Without prayer, education becomes devoid of its ultimate purpose: to raise individuals who are moral, responsible, and rooted in reverence for God.



Hannah's prayer was not just a request for a child but an expression of her trust and submission to God. By dedicating her child to God, she demonstrated the core principle of education: its purpose is not to produce selfish individuals for society but to shape citizens with a sense of divine calling and social responsibility. Today, we similarly need the power of prayer in education, enabling children to grow under the light of faith and develop a life-centered, Godly value system.



Daniel's Prayer: Testimony of Truth in Adversity



The story of Daniel offers equally powerful insights. In the Babylonian court, despite the threat of death, Daniel continued his practice of praying three times a day, standing firm in his faith. His unwavering commitment to prayer not only preserved his life but also softened the heart of King Nebuchadnezzar, leading to spiritual renewal in Babylon.



Daniel's prayer teaches us that prayer is an unbreakable bond with God and a steadfast expression of faith, even amidst adversity. Although we in modern education may not face life-and-death challenges like Daniel, we encounter significant social and cultural pressures. The issues plaguing America's education system-such as moral decay and youth violence-are direct results of a lack of spiritual and ethical guidance.



Daniel's story reminds us that faith must never yield to external pressures. Instead, it should serve as the catalyst for cultural and societal transformation. Modern education should not merely impart knowledge but also be a place for cultivating morality and faith. The absence of these values has left many youths adrift, consumed by individualism and hedonism. Reintroducing the spirit of prayer into education can profoundly influence students, steering them toward truth and righteousness.



The Significance and Challenges of Restoration



I fully agree with the proposal to reintroduce prayer into public schools. This is not merely an educational shift but an opportunity for cultural renewal. As the education system has evolved, it has lost much of its moral and spiritual foundation. The return of prayer can reinfuse schools with spiritual and moral strength, offering students a robust foundation for both their intellectual and spiritual lives. However, implementing such a policy is no small task.



1. Challenges: Legal and Cultural Resistance



Although the benefits of prayer in schools are undeniable, decades of secularization have created significant misconceptions about its role. Since the 1962 Engel v. Vitale decision, school prayer has been deemed unconstitutional, leading to widespread misunderstandings. Many view prayer in schools as a violation of religious freedom or as an imposition of religion. In truth, prayer as a voluntary spiritual practice is not about coercion but about offering students a source of strength and moral guidance.



To advance this policy, we must first address legal and cultural hurdles. Legally, we need clearer frameworks to ensure prayer respects religious freedom while honoring the diverse beliefs of students and families. Culturally, we must educate the public on the true purpose of prayer in education, dispelling fears of religious imposition and highlighting its role in character development and moral formation.



2. Significance: A Global Example



Despite these challenges, the potential impact of restoring school prayer is immense. As a cultural and educational leader, the United States has significant global influence. Successfully reintegrating prayer into schools could serve as a model for educational reform worldwide. Many nations face similar challenges, such as moral decline and youth disengagement, and could benefit from the spiritual revitalization prayer can bring.



A return to prayer in American schools would not only rejuvenate our education system but also inspire a global movement toward restoring spiritual and moral values in education. This initiative could help other nations navigate the balance between cultural diversity and faith, demonstrating that prayer is a path to unity and renewal, not division.



Balancing Challenges and Significance



As an observer of education, I recognize that the challenges and benefits of this reform are deeply intertwined. Restoring prayer to schools is not just about enriching curricula but about renewing society and culture. Over recent decades, education worldwide has drifted from spiritual and moral development toward a narrow focus on knowledge and skills. However, education's true goal is to nurture well-rounded individuals with strong moral convictions, a sense of responsibility, and a higher purpose.



Education should not merely prepare students for the workplace but help them develop healthy minds and firm convictions, enabling them to face life's challenges with wisdom and integrity. Prayer, as an expression of faith, can guide students through difficulties and help them find direction in daily life. Integrating prayer into education is not just about imparting knowledge but about sharing life's wisdom and strength.



My Expectations for This Policy



As an advocate for education reform, I am hopeful about this policy's potential. I believe prayer's reintroduction can transform public schools from cold institutions of knowledge into nurturing grounds for the soul. Education should be more than skill acquisition; it should cultivate character, spirituality, and moral integrity. Prayer can help students connect with a higher power, shaping their inner qualities and empowering them to face life's complexities with wisdom and moral courage.



I also envision this reform sparking a broader spiritual revival across society. Education reform is not just about altering teaching methods or curricula but about rebuilding cultural and societal values. With prayer restored, society can rediscover compassion and collective responsibility, shifting focus from individualism to shared moral principles. This change will help individuals prioritize inner peace and ethical strength over mere material success, fostering a more compassionate and cohesive society.







I bless you in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ*,

Soh Or Kan / 苏湖港

Balakong Unity Lutheran Church Malaysia







*Disclaimer: This letter was translated from Mandarin Chinese to American English by ChatGPT.

