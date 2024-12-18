Chinese Online School of Theology publishes annual ministry report: Expanding Chinese theological education through new strategies





In the 2023-2024 academic year, New York-based Chinese Online School of Theology (COST) has seen significant development in expanding its ministry in theological education and mission outreach. They have promoted a series of new events and projects to explore different strategies that expand theological education for Chinese ministers.



The following are some highlights from the 2023-2024 annual report:



“Dinminars”

Starting this year, COST has hosted several small in-person “Dinminars” (Dinner + Seminar) that combined fellowship and learning. These events, which featured dinner and thematic lectures, invited experts from various fields to present on a range of topics. Notable talks included Dr. Wu Xuanlun’s “Science from a Biblical Perspective,” Dr. Huang Lifeng’s “Sesame Open: The Way Out of Anxiety and Fear,” and Missionary Huang Zhihui’s “How to Apply Animation in Missionary Work.” Although the seminars were modest in scale, they created an excellent environment for interaction, allowing more brothers and sisters to appreciate the unique value of theological education.



Online Theology Lectures

Additionally, COST launched online theology lectures, coordinated with quarterly course schedules, and invited lecturers to present course content online. Since June, the seminary has held eight online lectures covering topics such as “Christian Ethics,” “Premarital and Marriage Counseling,” “Reformed Church History,” and “Mission and Action.” These lectures helped participants gain a deeper understanding of the relevant fields and sparked their interest in enrolling in courses.



Mainland China Mission Trip

Internationally, COST organized a mission trip in October, which took students and faculty members to Shanghai, Nanjing, and Beijing to visit Christian churches, seminaries, and Bible printing houses. This experience was a valuable cultural exchange for many participants, opening their eyes to the situation of mainland Chinese religious organizations.



Performed an Original Musical

In August, COST performed an original musical titled “The Staying and Passing (留與流逝)”, which was co-created by students and outreach consultants as one of its fundraising projects. The musical addressed themes such as studying abroad, the separation caused by war and turmoil, the fleeting nature of life, and the preciousness of faith. The performance received enthusiastic responses from the audience and bore witness to God’s grace.



Online Media Outreach

Significant progress in expanding COST’s online media outreach ministry was made by establishing the “Online Media Missionary Fellowship” and planning to join the Hong Kong Association of Christian Missions (香港差傳聯會) for resource and experience sharing. Additionally, a course specifically designed for online media missionaries is nearing completion and will provide systematic training for believers interested in this field.



Dual Vocations Concept

COST has also been promoting the concept of “dual vocation,” which refers to believers holding both “professional” and “pastoral” roles. This concept is especially important in the context of many churches that are unable to hire full-time pastors. The seminary’s “Pastoral Training Department” aims to equip believers to better serve within the church.



Concluding the academic year, COST remains true to its commitment to continue the development of theological education and online media outreach, and is calling for the support and prayers of the wider community to help fulfill the mission entrusted by God.



About COST:

In 2007, the New York Theological Education Center (NYTEC) established COST, which specializes in training and equipping ministers to serve the Chinese church, and until now has received international recognition. The COST offers Bachelor of Divinity and Master of Divinity programs, covering a wide range of theological fields. Many of their graduates are now serving in important roles around the world in Chinese churches and evangelistic ministries.



The NYTEC was established in 1992 with the vision to provide high quality theological education to the global Chinese population. The NYTEC delivers their classes in Chinese and allows believers around the world to participate in its programs through distance learning and online classrooms.

