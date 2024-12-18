Floating library ‘Doulos Hope’ arrives in Taiwan; spreading love and hope from a former cruise ship

The international floating library Doulos Hope has docked in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, welcoming the public from December 18.



The name "Doulos" comes from the Greek word meaning "servant," and Doulos Hope is therefore referred to as the "Servant of Hope." The ship was originally built in Germany in 1991 and was officially handed over to GBA (Gute Bücher für Alle) Ships, an association focused on sharing good books, on May 25, 2022. The ship was redesigned to accommodate the needs of the public and began operation in its new form in May of last year.



This year, the ship made its first stop in Hong Kong in May, docked at the Harbour City Maritime Tower in Tsim Sha Tsui. In December, it docked at Kaohsiung Port in Taiwan and will head to Hualien and Keelung Ports between January and February of next year. Doulos Hope features a book exhibition department, showcasing over 2,000 books on a variety of subjects, including faith, science, medicine, art, academic works, dictionaries, atlases, and children's books.



The ship is 82.2 meters long, 14 meters wide, and can accommodate up to 146 people. The ship's crew includes 140 volunteers from 25 countries, who serve as sailors, engineers, electricians, nurses, teachers, chefs, and other professionals, with the aim of sharing knowledge, hope, and help with people around the world.



Mission of the Floating Library



GBA Ships is an interdenominational international mission organization focused on reaching underserved groups with the gospel. They have been operating the book fair ship ministry for over 50 years, with previous vessels such as Logos and Logos Hope having visited Hong Kong, making them well-known among local Christians.



The book fair ships typically stay in each port for about two weeks, welcoming thousands of visitors each day. Over the past 45 years, the book fair ships have welcomed more than a million visitors annually. The floating library offers more than 5,000 books, giving many visitors the opportunity to purchase high-quality educational and Christian publications.



The diverse crew, representing various cultures, also provides assistance and community services to nearby areas. In each port, the crew collaborates with local churches to bring hope and care to people, and offers practical leadership training for local youth, broadening their horizons and engaging them in volunteer service.



The book fair ship also conducts short-term missions in the countries it docks, spreading the gospel of hope. Volunteers from various locations can sign up to experience the joy of short-term missions aboard the ship.



For more details on the Duolos Hope port history and schedule, please visit its official website.

