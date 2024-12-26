One Malaysian Chinese Christian's Reflection on Campus Ministry and the Expanding Passion for the Gospel

Soh Or Kan(苏湖港), a Malaysian Chinese Christian, looks back on his years of service in the university Christian fellowship with profound reflection. His experiences in the fellowship shaped his understanding of the Gospel mission, expanding it beyond campus boundaries to the wider community.

His reflections was originally published in Chinese.



Reflecting on My College Years: A Journey of Discipleship and the Great Commission



Looking back at my college years, my experiences of serving in a Christian fellowship are like a mirror, reflecting how Christ expanded my understanding and responsibility of the Gospel mission. Every weekend, studying the Bible with fellow believers and actively participating in evangelistic efforts on campus not only helped me understand the true essence of the Great Commission but also gradually built a solid foundation of faith in Christ. When I read about the "5th Malaysia Intercollegiate Christian Week," I witnessed over 40 Christian fellowships and more than 500 students coming together, united in spreading the Gospel. I was reminded once again that the passion for the Gospel should not stop at our campuses but should spread like fire to wider communities. The Great Commission is not just a slogan-it is a profound call for the souls of all people and the responsibility of every Christian. I also deeply realize that I have quietly found my irreplaceable role and mission in this grand evangelistic movement. As Matthew 28:19-20 says, "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you."



The Core Idea of Jesus Christ's Discipleship Training and Global Mission



Jesus Christ's discipleship training is not only about shaping the knowledge and character of His followers but also about awakening a broad vision for global missions. The core of this calling is universal evangelism-"make disciples of all nations." In Jesus' teachings, disciples are not only to become wise and virtuous followers but also to spread the Gospel to the ends of the earth, reaching every untouched corner. Every teaching and action of Jesus reminded His disciples that they were not merely believers but bearers of a mission. From the Samaritan woman to the Roman centurion, Jesus taught His disciples to cross racial and cultural boundaries to bring the Gospel to marginalized groups. Through His actions, He led them from a narrow perspective to embrace a global mission, revealing the truth that the Gospel is not confined to one place but is universal and transcends national borders. Jesus taught that disciples should love and be wise in their approach to their own culture, language, and environment, and spread the light of the Gospel in every place and detail. As Acts 1:8 says, "But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth." This means that the spreading of the Gospel is not limited to one place or country but must cross ethnic and cultural boundaries to illuminate the whole world.



Heroes of Evangelism in the Bible: The Apostle Paul's Example



The Apostle Paul is undoubtedly one of the most representative evangelists in the Bible. His life was closely tied to hardships, challenges, and sacrifices, yet his loyalty and dedication to the Great Commission never wavered. Whether in prison or during his many missionary journeys, Paul never forgot his mission-to preach the Gospel and train disciples. Through Paul's life and teachings, we see the key to discipleship training, which is legacy. Paul understood that evangelism is not just an individual responsibility but about passing the flame of faith to the next generation, ensuring the ongoing spread of the Gospel. In his letters to Timothy, Paul clearly instructed, "What you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses entrust to faithful men who will be able to teach others also." This cultivation and passing down ensures the Gospel is handed down from generation to generation. Paul was not only a carrier of the Gospel but also a trainer of disciples. He knew that for the Gospel to be sustained, each disciple must continue to grow in their faith and teach others. In 1 Corinthians 9:23, Paul declares his unwavering determination to sacrifice everything for the sake of the Gospel: "I do it all for the sake of the Gospel, that I may share with them in its blessings." This determination and action are the driving force behind the relentless advancement of discipleship training and evangelism.



The Legacy of Discipleship Training: Dr. Baidu and Wang Mingdao's Evangelistic Endeavors



Dr. Baidu and Wang Mingdao, through their respective work in university and Chinese churches, demonstrated how discipleship training became the core power of evangelism and church revival. Dr. Baidu focused on discipleship training in university campuses, cultivating students' foundation in faith and life transformation, guiding them from the transmission of knowledge to the mission of evangelism. He understood that discipleship training is a long-term, gradual process, helping believers fully comprehend the Gospel through practical life and live out God's teachings in daily life. As 2 Timothy 2:2 teaches, "And what you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses entrust to faithful men who will be able to teach others also."



Wang Mingdao, through solid discipleship training, cultivated many courageous Chinese believers who took on the mission of evangelism. His training not only involved teaching biblical knowledge but also emphasized integrating faith into practical life, helping disciples handle life with a Christ-like heart. This deep integration into life propelled the revival of the Chinese church, demonstrating the irreplaceable role of discipleship training in the expansion of God's Kingdom, as Matthew 28:20 says, "Teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age." Both of these preachers, through their discipleship work, injected continuous strength into the Gospel mission, achieving the expansion of God's Kingdom and church revival.



Establishing Discipleship Training Systems in Modern Society



The urgency of modern discipleship training arises from today's society's neglect of faith and growing cultural indifference. With the rapid development of modern technology and the arrival of the information age, people's faith lives are increasingly influenced by external factors, and many lack a deep understanding and practice of the Christian faith, even growing distant from traditional faith practices. In this environment, discipleship training is crucial and urgent. Discipleship training is not only the necessary means of passing on the Gospel but also the key to resisting the impact of secular culture and maintaining the vitality of the church. Only through effective discipleship training can believers have deep roots, resist the temptations of the world, and become the salt and light of the world.



To effectively establish disciples in the modern era, we need to adopt more flexible and time-appropriate methods. First, discipleship training must be closely integrated with modern life through flexible educational formats. For example, using online groups, video teachings, and other methods allows believers to participate in learning anytime and anywhere, even in busy lives. Second, discipleship training should emphasize practical application in daily life. It should not only remain in the realm of knowledge transmission but also help believers put their faith into practice through service, action, and witness. We can organize actual evangelistic activities, community services, and other opportunities for believers to grow through participation.



Furthermore, establishing a healthy discipleship training system requires cultivating leaders who can pass on the faith. Churches and fellowships should nurture spiritual leaders who provide guidance and examples in life. Through this multi-layered, multi-form discipleship training, believers will not only grow into steadfast followers but also spread the Gospel globally, undertaking the Great Commission and impacting many lives.



Conclusion: Walking Together on the Road of the Great Commission



Discipleship training is not only an essential part of every Christian's faith journey but also the foundation and driving force of evangelism. Through discipleship training, we stand on the shoulders of Jesus Christ, seeing a broader Gospel horizon and walking on the path of spreading His glory. As the hymn says, "May our footsteps cover miles, proclaiming the Lord's glory to the ends of the earth." On this path of mission, we not only train ourselves but also train more disciples, sharing the responsibility of spreading the Gospel, driving the expansion of God's Kingdom, and continuing to contribute to His Kingdom's growth. As Matthew 28:20 promises, "And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age." In my vision for 2025, I hope that through discipleship training, my personal faith will grow, and the spread of the Gospel will continue globally, cultivating more faithful disciples and contributing to the expansion of God's Kingdom. This path of mission is an unceasing journey, and may we walk together in God's grace, hand in hand, fulfilling this great mission. Only through continual discipleship training can our faith and mission become stronger, and our steps will firmly reach every untouched corner until the day of Christ's return.

