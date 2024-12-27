Stream of Praise celebrates 30 years: Pastor Sandy Yu expresses gratitude and calls for prayer

Beloved by Chinese churches worldwide, the worship ministry Stream of Praise (SOP) will mark its 30th anniversary next year. In a heartfelt public address, founder Pastor Sandy Yu expressed profound gratitude for God’s grace and the support of believers, while calling on the global faith community to continue supporting this ministry through prayer and giving.







Reflecting on SOP’s journey, Pastor Yu credited God’s faithfulness and the unity of believers for sustaining the ministry. Over the past three decades, SOP has focused on creating worship songs and hosting training events, blessing countless Chinese churches and raising a new generation of worshipers. Their ministry has reached North America, Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe, spreading the gospel through worship music across the globe.



Pastor Yu noted that SOP operates without the backing of a large church or institution, relying solely on faith in God. “Every album, every tour, has been accomplished by faith in God’s provision,” she shared gratefully.



While celebrating SOP’s milestones, Pastor Yu acknowledged ongoing financial needs and urged believers to take tangible steps to support the ministry. She invited the faith community to join as “Friends of Stream of Praise,” contributing through prayer and financial offerings to ensure the continued creation of high-quality worship music and videos that bless Chinese churches.



Looking ahead to SOP’s 30th anniversary, Pastor Yu expressed great anticipation. The ministry plans to host worship events, either online or in person, in 2025 to unite believers worldwide in praising God.



Concluding her message, Pastor Yu extended warm holiday blessings: “We look forward to partnering with you in the days ahead, witnessing even more spiritual breakthroughs together. Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year!”

