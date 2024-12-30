South Korean Church leaders mourn deadly plane crash victims, urges for comfort and action





On December 29, Jeju Air flight 7C2216, traveling from Bangkok, Thailand, to Jeju, South Korea, tragically crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport. The accident claimed at least 177 lives. South Korean church leaders expressed deep condolences, pledging to share in the pain and pray for God’s comfort, while urging swift action from the government and authorities to address the tragedy and prevent future occurrences.



The crash occurred at 9 a.m. local time when the Boeing 737-800 aircraft veered off the runway, collided with a wall, and caught fire. Of the 181 people onboard, most were South Koreans, with two Thai passengers also among them. Two surviving crew members were rescued and hospitalized.



South Korea’s two largest church associations released statements mourning the disaster. According to Christian Daily Korea, Reverend Jeong Ryeo-young, president of the Korean Christian Council (KCC), shared his condolences: "We express deep sorrow and sympathy for those who lost their lives and their families in the Muan Airport tragedy. This devastating disaster fills us with profound grief. While no words can fully console such immense pain, we stand together in bearing this sorrow and sharing in the burden."



The KCC called on the government and authorities to prioritize handling the incident: "We urge the government to mobilize all available resources to address this accident swiftly and thoroughly. Furthermore, steps must be taken to ensure such tragedies are never repeated."



Similarly, Reverend Kim Jong-hyuk, president of the Communion of Churches in Korea (CCIK), issued a statement expressing solidarity: "The Korean church stands with the grieving families and prays for the swift recovery of the injured, seeking God’s comfort for the entire nation. We will unite in prayer for the victims and urge everyone to find strength in comforting one another."



Reverend Kim emphasized the need for responsible action: "We implore the government, airlines, and all stakeholders to prioritize rescue efforts and address this incident promptly. It is imperative that measures are implemented to prevent similar tragedies in the future."



Kim also warned against politicizing the disaster: "In a time of national crisis like this, it is crucial to avoid any political interpretations or exploitation of the tragedy. We hope the government and National Assembly will work together to handle the situation with unity."



The crash has drawn international attention. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy shared his sorrow on social media, writing, "Deeply saddened by this news." He extended condolences to the people of South Korea and Thailand and all those mourning loved ones.



Boeing issued a statement expressing their sympathies: "We are in contact with Jeju Air and stand ready to provide support. Our thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones, as well as with the passengers and crew."



Jeju Air also apologized, stating: "We deeply regret this incident and extend our sincere apologies to all affected. We will do everything in our power to address the situation and resolve the impact caused."

