Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter passes away at 100, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association pays tribute

On December 29, 2024, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter passed away peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family. He was 100 years old. Since February 2023, Carter had been in hospice care. His death has prompted widespread mourning and remembrance, with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) as one among the many honoring his life and legacy.



In a statement released on December 29, BGEA reflected on Carter’s faith and service:

"Former President Jimmy Carter passed away peacefully at his home, living to the remarkable age of 100. His faith and commitment to service will forever be etched in our hearts."



Carter, the longest-living U.S. president, served as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981. After leaving office, he dedicated himself to humanitarian efforts and became a global advocate for peace, democracy, and human rights.







Carter shared a deep friendship with Billy Graham and supported his ministry over the years. In 1973, while serving as the governor of Georgia, Carter was the honorary chairman of Graham’s Atlanta Crusade. Reflecting on their collaboration, Carter spoke in 1994 at another Graham crusade in Atlanta, recounting his role in organizing a gospel film outreach in Georgia during the late 1960s: "When I contacted major churches, none were willing to open their doors to us. So, we held a planning meeting in the basement of an abandoned school. The following year, the film was shown in a local theater, where people of different races sat together—a groundbreaking moment at the time. Hundreds came forward to accept Christ after watching the film."



Billy Graham once said of Carter: "Jimmy Carter is the only person courageous enough to take on the role of chairman."



On December 29, Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, shared his condolences on Facebook:



"Former President Jimmy Carter passed away today at the age of 100. During his presidency in the late 1970s and early 1980s, America faced challenges such as inflation, oil shortages, and the Iran hostage crisis. He had a close relationship with my father, Billy Graham. In 2007, he participated in the dedication ceremony for the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. Please join me in praying for his family during this time of loss."







Carter was known for his steadfast Christian faith, for decades teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. He often described his relationship with God as deeply personal: "To me, my relationship with God is very personal. God is present in every aspect of my life. When I turn to Him, He provides guidance."



After leaving the White House, Carter and his wife Rosalynn founded The Carter Center, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Center’s work in promoting democracy, fighting disease, and resolving conflicts earned Carter the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.



Throughout their lives, the Carters were also active in volunteer work, including building homes through Habitat for Humanity. Rosalynn Carter passed away on November 19, 2024, just weeks before Jimmy Carter’s death, marking the end of an extraordinary partnership in service and faith.



As the world mourns the passing of this remarkable leader and servant of God, Carter’s legacy of faith, humility, and dedication to humanity will undoubtedly inspire generations to come.

