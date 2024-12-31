A Christian’s proper response to the sugar-coated bullet of influencer fame

Today, I came across a thought-provoking story about a 2016 internet influencer from the U.S.. The case of Nicholas Perry raises a sobering question: Is it worth sacrificing oneself in the pursuit of views?







Nicholas Perry, originally a vegan who loved playing the violin and dreamed of becoming a YouTube influencer, faced a harsh reality. After more than a year of unsuccessful tryouts, he abandoned the violin and his vegan lifestyle, opting instead for a new strategy: mukbang videos. Perry’s YouTube channel, Nikocado Avocado, quickly gained traction, becoming a “dining companion” for countless lonely viewers. He realized the more he ate, the more views he got, but also the more extreme his audience's demands became. To satisfy his viewers, he once consumed everything on McDonald’s menu in a single video.



As his content grew more outrageous, his subscriber count hit six million. However, more than Perry’s YouTube channel grew—his weight also skyrocketed. The gentle, slim Nicholas Perry was replaced by the overweight “Nikocado” who now requires a breathing device to sustain his life.



Perry’s story reveals a harsh truth: In today’s online media landscape, many find themselves held captive by their audience. When influencers begin pandering to their viewers without limits, they lose their true identity. From a Christian perspective, this mirrors a “Faustian bargain,” where one trades their soul for fame. The Bible warns us not to be enticed by worldly desires (1 John 2:15-17).



The Traps Set by Influencers: A New Breed of Celebrity



The influencer phenomenon emerged in the late 20th century, fueled by the rise of the internet and the widespread use of social media. What began with personal passions and creative endeavors has now become a highly commercialized industry.



While influencers may appear to represent progress, the fame and societal influence they bring are often fleeting. Those who chase superficial glory ultimately find emptiness and disappointment (Ecclesiastes 1:14). Beneath the veneer of quick success and instant gratification lie significant dangers and crises.



The Traps Set by Influencers: The Role-Consuming Phenomenon



The role-consuming phenomenon occurs when individuals become controlled by the roles they play, losing self-awareness and their original intentions. This is not limited to social media influencers; Christian leaders, too, face this risk.



Consider the experience of a pastor:

A few years ago, this pastor began sharing cultural commentary online, initially with a calm and measured tone. However, after posting an article in April criticizing the infiltration of radical gender ideologies into public education, he gained a surge of new followers. Though his critique was rooted in biblical truth, what followed was troubling. As his audience grew, he began catering to their expectations, adopting increasingly harsh rhetoric. Over time, he morphed into a “fighter” and “leader” on the internet, known for his hostile stance against the LGBTQ community.



This example demonstrates the dangers of being consumed by a role. The pastor, originally committed to proclaiming the truth, was eventually consumed by external demands, veering from his pastoral mission. Proverbs 16:2 reminds us, “All a person’s ways seem pure to them, but motives are weighed by the Lord.”



Role consumption is a modern-day Faustian bargain, where one sacrifices character and the purity of faith for fame and influence (Matthew 6:1).



The Traps Set by Influencers: Mimetic Desire



Mimetic desire, a term from French thinker René Girard, refers to shaping one’s behavior and identity by imitating others’ desires. Social media amplifies this phenomenon to unprecedented levels.

YouTube is a hotbed for mimetic desire. Perry’s transformation into Nikocado epitomizes this dynamic: He turned his internal mirror toward his audience, continually satisfying their extreme demands until he became a reflection of their desires.



The Bible highlights humanity’s distorted mimetic tendencies. Though created in God’s image (Genesis 1:27), the fall has led us to imitate false models, resulting in spiritual destruction (Romans 12:2).

As philosopher Nicolas Boulcar said, “The ultimate trap of fame is becoming a prisoner of your own role.” Social media’s mimetic machine strips people of their individuality, turning them into sacrifices for the platform and its viewers.



A Biblical Critique of the Influencer Phenomenon: A New Identity



Role consumption is not only an issue for pastors but also a challenge for the broader Christian community. Both Christian leaders and believers on social media risk becoming ensnared by their audience’s expectations. Just as influencers constantly reshape themselves to cater to viewers, Christian leaders may stray from their mission due to pressure from followers. Romans 12:2 urges us to remain attuned to God’s will amidst worldly temptations.



Role consumption reveals a broader spiritual crisis. In the social media environment, we may be blinded by false fame and influence. Christians must resist the urge to prioritize external success over inner growth in faith and character. As 1 Timothy 6:10 warns, “The love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.” Pursuing worldly recognition and achievement can lead to compromised faith and distorted character.



A Biblical Critique of the Influencer Phenomenon: A New Mimetic Model



For these reasons, Christians on social media must live coram Deo—before the face of God—rather than for their audience. As Colossians 3:23 advises, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.”



The Christian community plays a vital role in resisting the distortions of social media. Hebrews 10:24-25 encourages believers to meet and spur one another toward love and good deeds. Too often, we replace the accountability of Christian fellowship with the gaze of an online audience. Proverbs 27:17 reminds us, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” It is within genuine relationships that our true selves are refined by God’s grace, free from the masks of performance.



Practicing confession and repentance is essential in safeguarding our souls before becoming captives of our digital personas. While confession may not bring worldly accolades, it preserves our souls, ensuring we do not become Christian versions of Nikocado.



Conclusion



As influencer culture increasingly permeates our lives, Christians must remain vigilant against its hidden dangers while enjoying the convenience and entertainment it offers. True faith does not conform to the world’s standards but seeks to remain faithful to God and authentic in character.



In an era of information overload, Christians must stay focused on God, reflect on whether their actions align with Christ’s image, and strive to find genuine identity and value. As Ephesians 5:8 teaches, “For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light.” Only by walking in the light can we resist the allure hidden beneath the glittering surface and become vessels that glorify God.





