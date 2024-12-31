4th Christian art biennale in Hong Kong concluding with record reception





The fourth Christian Art Biennale, titled “The Splendor of Beauty in His Land,” opened on December 22 at Tseung Kwan O Methodist Primary School in Hong Kong and will conclude tomorrow, January 1. The 10-day exhibition has drawn enthusiastic responses, surpassing previous years in attendance and impact.







The exhibition features over 200 works of art, primarily large-scale paintings, with diverse styles, materials, and mediums on display. Curator and founder Samuel Chow told The Gospel Herald that the school’s display panels were insufficient to accommodate the extensive collection. To address this, additional panels were borrowed from more than 10 neighboring schools. In addition to paintings, the exhibition showcases a wide array of installation art, utilizing materials such as bronze, wood, and ceramics, reflecting the creativity and thoughtfulness of the participating artists.



When a Gospel Herald reporter visited the exhibition on the afternoon of December 29, artists were present to provide guided tours, offering visitors insights into the meaning behind their works. At least five to six artists were seen engaging with attendees, creating a dynamic and interactive atmosphere. Many visitors lingered to admire the artworks, and some shared that they had come specifically to view the exhibition.







Encouraging Christian Artists



Curator Chow expressed his gratitude for the platform the exhibition provides to Christian artists. “The works reflect the dedication and talent of the artists. Having this venue is a great encouragement, giving their creations value and meaning and inspiring them to continue their work.”



Record Attendance and Enthusiastic Response



In addition to the art displays, the event featured a variety of activities, including concerts, lectures, and workshops on topics such as “Art and Spiritual Growth,” “Art and Faith,” and “Art, Aesthetics, Visual Culture, and Theology.” A Christmas evangelistic event was also held, featuring prominent speakers such as Pastor Yo Chi Yang (known as the “Magic Pastor”), Dr. John Situ, Pastor Stephen Lam, and Pastor Henry Lee. The exhibition attracted not only Christians but also local residents.



Chow revealed that this fourth edition of the biennale received the most enthusiastic response to date, with nearly 2,000 visitors as of December 31. He attributed the overwhelming success to several factors, including the international scope of the event, which featured 97 artists from eight countries. “We’re not a large organization, but we’ve been guided by God to reach this level,” he said. He also credited “angels” along the way, including the 10 Tseung Kwan O schools that lent display panels and the principal of Tseung Kwan O Methodist Primary School, who provided significant support to ensure the event’s success.



Chow also highlighted the importance of this year’s enhanced promotional efforts. Advertisements on Facebook, as well as outreach to universities, schools, and Christian and Catholic organizations, helped draw attention to the event. Additionally, co-organizer Media Evangelism Limited produced professional promotional videos, including a series of artist interviews, further boosting the event’s visibility.







A Collaborative Effort

Organized by Hong Kong Art Gear and Tseung Kwan O Methodist Primary School, the exhibition was co-hosted by over 10 organizations, including Gospel Operation International for Chinese Christians, the Ark Organization, Chung Chi Divinity School at CUHK, and Artist Cradle. With works from 96 participating artists from Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany, the event has become a major milestone in the Chinese Christian art community.



Exhibition Details

4th “The Splendor of Beauty in His Land” – Christian Art Biennale Exhibition



Dates: December 22, 2024 - January 1, 2025



Hours: Monday~Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. January 1: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Venue: Tseung Kwan O Methodist Primary School



Address: 15 Tong Chun Street, Tseung Kwan O



Organizer: Hong Kong Art Gear



Website: hkartgear.org/splendor-beauty

