Discipleship and Evangelism: Walking the Path of the Great Commission





"May the love of the Lord flow like a spring, May the flame in our hearts never fade, May our footsteps reach every distant land, Proclaiming Your glory to the ends of the earth."



This simple yet profound hymn vividly illustrates the close connection between discipleship and evangelism. The "flowing spring" symbolizes the vitality of the gospel—not a static doctrine but a living and active force. Like an ever-flowing spring, the gospel refreshes dry, parched lands and needs our unwavering passion and steadfast faith to transform lives and bring renewal. The "flame in our hearts" calls Christians to keep their faith and love for the Lord ablaze, representing the work and power of the Holy Spirit, driving us to proclaim God's glory boldly. The hymn’s reference to "stepping across distant lands" captures the mission of spreading the gospel, not merely a geographical movement but a spiritual summons echoing Jesus' command: to take the gospel to every corner of the world. This hymn encapsulates the heart of discipleship: equipping ourselves, courageously carrying the gospel’s mandate, and spreading it globally.



Reflections on University Discipleship and Evangelism Experiences



Looking back on my university years, serving in a Christian fellowship was like a mirror reflecting how Christ expanded my understanding and responsibility toward the gospel mission. Weekend Bible studies with mentors and campus evangelism opened my eyes to the true meaning of the Great Commission and strengthened my faith. Participating in events like the 5th Malaysian Intervarsity Christian Week, where over 40 fellowships and 500 students united to share the gospel, reinforced the truth that the gospel’s fire must go beyond campus, igniting communities far and wide. The Great Commission is not just a slogan; it is a profound call to souls, a duty for every believer. I realized my irreplaceable role in this vast gospel mission. As Matthew 28:19-20 commands: "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you."



Jesus Christ’s Core Vision for Discipleship and Global Mission



Jesus’ discipleship was not merely about shaping knowledge and character but also igniting a vision for worldwide evangelism. His calling to "make disciples of all nations" (Matthew 28:19) transcended wisdom and virtue; it mandated bringing the gospel to the ends of the earth. Jesus' teachings and actions consistently reminded His disciples they were not only followers but bearers of a divine mission. He crossed cultural and ethnic barriers—ministering to a Samaritan woman and a Gentile centurion—to demonstrate that the gospel is for all, no matter the societal boundaries. By His example, Jesus led His disciples from a narrow worldview to a universal mission. Acts 1:8 declares: "But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, and to the ends of the earth." This verse underscores that the gospel transcends nations and cultures, illuminating the world.



Biblical Heroes of Gospel Proclamation: Paul’s Example



The apostle Paul stands as one of the most remarkable evangelists and disciple-makers. His life intertwined with hardship, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion to the Great Commission. Despite imprisonment and arduous travels, Paul remained resolute—preaching the gospel and training disciples. His ministry exemplified the essence of discipleship: passing the faith to future generations. Paul instructed Timothy, "What you have heard from me… entrust to faithful men who will be able to teach others also" (2 Timothy 2:2). This principle of training and succession ensured the gospel’s enduring spread. Paul was not only a preacher but also a mentor, understanding that long-lasting gospel impact depends on growing disciples who teach others. His words in 1 Corinthians 9:23 reflect his sacrificial heart: "I do it all for the sake of the gospel, that I may share with them in its blessings." Paul’s commitment exemplifies the driving force behind discipleship and evangelism.



Discipleship Legacies: John Sung and Wang Mingdao’s Gospel Ministries



John Sung and Wang Mingdao each exemplified the transformative power of discipleship. John Sung’s work in universities trained students in gospel-rooted living, fostering a mission-minded generation. He recognized discipleship as a gradual, holistic journey, integrating faith into everyday life. Paul’s advice in 2 Timothy 2:2—entrusting faithful individuals to teach others—resonates with Sung’s emphasis on discipleship for lasting gospel influence.



Wang Mingdao’s discipleship produced fearless Chinese evangelists. His method combined biblical teaching with practical living, empowering believers to embody Christlike character. His approach fueled revival in the Chinese church, demonstrating discipleship’s indispensable role in kingdom growth, as echoed in Matthew 28:20: "Teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age." Their legacies illustrate how discipleship energizes gospel proclamation and church renewal.



Building Modern Discipleship Frameworks



In an age of cultural indifference and technological distraction, modern discipleship is vital. As faith wanes, effective discipleship guards against secular influences and anchors the church. Flexible strategies, like online groups and multimedia teaching, integrate discipleship into busy lives. Emphasizing application beyond knowledge—through service, missions, and personal witness—deepens spiritual roots and gospel engagement. Discipleship also thrives by developing leaders who mentor others, ensuring generational faithfulness.



Conclusion: Journeying Together on the Great Commission



Discipleship shapes believers and fuels gospel advancement. It enables us to stand on Christ’s foundation, seeing a broader mission field and proclaiming His glory. As the hymn expresses: "May our footsteps reach every distant land, proclaiming Your glory to the ends of the earth." We must train disciples who will carry the gospel torch, expanding God’s kingdom until Christ returns. Matthew 28:20 assures: "And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age." My 2025 vision is to grow personally in faith and globally advance discipleship, cultivating a generation of gospel-driven followers. This lifelong journey calls us to God’s grace, equipping us to reach uncharted corners of the world until His glorious return.



(About the columnist: Soh Or Kan is an Indonesian Christian educator and minister)

