[Exclusive Interview] A revelation within the brink of life and death — Meg Leung’s mission in Christian art

Meg Leung (梁麗橋), an artist with a lifelong love for watercolor painting, sees her art as more than a means of expressing her inner world; it is a bridge connecting her to God. Her artistic journey has revealed God’s perfect plan and inspired her to communicate the power of faith through her work.



Rediscovering Childhood Passion for Watercolors



A member of the Hong Kong Art Power Association (香港藝術動力籌委會)’s organizing committee and a former children’s art instructor, Liang relocated to the United Kingdom a few years ago, where she now focuses on Christian art and helps organize Christian art exhibitions. Passionate about painting from a young age, she used her brush to capture her observations and feelings about the world.



“I felt compelled to express whatever I saw, and painting seemed like the only way I could communicate my inner world,” she shared. This passion once led her to consider studying fashion design. Unfortunately, practicality won out. “I really wanted to study fine arts, but due to concerns about future job prospects, I had to choose business instead.” Her eyes hinted at a wistful reflection on missed opportunities.



However, about a decade ago, as she began teaching children how to paint, she rediscovered her love for watercolor. The beauty of flowing colors in water reignited her creative spirit, compelling her to pick up her brush once again.



Exploring the True Meaning of Christian Art



Liang initially learned to paint by following others and eventually began teaching children’s art classes in Hong Kong, collaborating with rehabilitation centers to teach adults as well. This sparked a deeper reflection in her: “This sense of mission in me, did that emerge through painting?”



Her creative journey became intertwined with spiritual questioning: “Do I have the spiritual depth to truly understand Scripture and translate it into images that strengthen worship and convey the gospel?” She said, “Christian art requires more than painting whatever I feel like—it demands a mission-driven approach that integrates biblical themes.”



Despite these challenges, Liang pressed on with simple faith and trust in God. She sought divine inspiration and participated in Christian art exhibitions.



In 2017, she joined the Hong Kong Art Power-organized Bless Asia Christian Chinese Visual Art Biennial, where she connected with artists and curators from around the world. Curator Chow Man-chit encouraged her to integrate faith and art to share the gospel.



Reflecting on that experience, Liang’s expression grew serious. “At first, I doubted my own spiritual readiness,” she admitted. “So, I focused on reading the Bible, studying Scripture, praying, and seeking counsel. Over time, my relationship with God deepened.”



A Divine Experience in Art



When asked about the role of Christian art in her spiritual life, Liang shared, “Unexpected things often happen during the creative process, but that’s when I see God’s hand at work.”



She recalled painting in the UK, where the weather presented unique challenges. “Water behaves differently here than in Hong Kong. The more I tried to control the flow, the harder it was to manage the saturation and brushstrokes. Frustratingly, the paper would sometimes peel.”



Frustrated by these difficulties, she let go of control—and the results amazed her. “In that moment, I realized how often I try to make God fulfill my plans, when His way is far better. When I grumbled about unmet expectations, God was actually revealing His perfect plan—one far beyond what I could imagine.”



Liang recounted another memorable experience: “I felt dissatisfied and uneasy about a painting I’d finished—it seemed far from perfect. Yet my fellow artists were amazed and praised it highly!”



From the “10 Seconds of Life and Death” to a New Spiritual Resolve



In December 2024, Liang participated in the fourth Splendor Beauty Christian Artists Biennial. Two of her works, Abide in You and Prune Me, centered on the imagery of vines and branches, holding deep personal significance.



These pieces were inspired by a harrowing family experience: “While driving during a mountain vacation, our car spun out of control and collided with a road sign. We were moments from either plunging off a cliff or crashing into a wall. In those terrifying 10 seconds, the car miraculously slid into a plain and was stopped by brambles. We all walked away unharmed.”



She also shared how a family member narrowly avoided a financial scam thanks to divine intervention.



Reflecting on these events, Liang said, “I’ve been a Christian for 13 years, but my faith has often been lukewarm. I would turn to God in times of trouble, only to forget Him once things settled down.” These brushes with danger shook her into renewed dependence on God. “Recently, I resolved to immerse myself in Scripture. The vine-and-branch passage reminded me of God’s many deliverances for my family and the need to stay connected to Him. Apart from Him, I can do nothing.”



These experiences inspired her to create Abide in You and Prune Me, works that express gratitude for God’s protection and aim to share His love and care. “Seeing how God has repeatedly preserved my family—and realizing how urgently the world needs the gospel—I became determined to evangelize through art. Visual imagery captivates and communicates in ways words sometimes cannot, making Christian art a powerful tool for spreading the gospel.”



Breaking New Ground



Looking ahead, Liang is eager to push artistic boundaries. “I want to break free from my usual patterns and boldly explore different styles, infusing my work with more personal emotion and experimenting with diverse materials.”



She plans to draw inspiration from global art styles, visit museums and galleries, and collaborate with other artists. “You can’t accomplish the mission of sharing the gospel through Christian art alone,” she emphasized. “I hope to connect with like-minded believers who share this vision.”



Through this journey, Liang seeks not only artistic breakthroughs but also fresh ways to fuse faith and creativity. “I’m committed to deepening my study of Scripture,” she said, “because it’s my primary source of inspiration. I pray for God’s guidance as I create, trusting Him to lead every step.”

