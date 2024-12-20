Olivet University appeals BPPE's license revocation, vows to protect students and faculty interests





Olivet University has officially initiated the appeal process following the California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education's (BPPE) decision to revoke its license. The university says it is committed to safeguarding the interests of its students and faculty, who have been directly impacted by this decision.



A spokesperson for Olivet University informed The Gospel Herald that on December 19, 2024, the university's legal counsel formally requested that BPPE provide a complete record of the proceedings against the institution, in accordance with California Government Code Section 11523. This marks the official start of Olivet's appeal process.



In an official statement, Olivet University explained, "Following a recent hearing, Olivet University received a decision that resulted in the revocation of its license in California. The University is currently preparing to appeal the decision through the appropriate legal channels to address the matter thoroughly. In addition to pursuing the appeal, Olivet University has made the decision as of December 11 to operate under religious exemption in California, and submitted its application same day."



Transition to Religious Exemption



Under California law, religious exempt schools are granted exemption from certain regulations that typically apply to private universities. These institutions, which must maintain a religious character, are authorized to grant degrees in fields such as religious studies, theology, divinity, and ministry, at various levels ranging from associate to doctoral degrees. Unlike other private universities, religious exempt schools are not subject to BPPE's mandatory five-year reassessments, allowing them more autonomy in operation.



Olivet University's decision to transition to religious exemption status was driven by the advantages this status offers, as well as concerns over BPPE's conduct, according to the university's spokesperson. The university believes this change will provide more freedom for future growth, while ensuring it can continue fulfilling its Christian educational mission.



Commitment to Protecting Students and Faculty



Olivet's appeal to BPPE's revocation decision is part of a broader effort to uphold the university's right to be treated fairly as a Christian institution, and to protect the interests of its students and faculty. A school representative emphasized that many students are confused and disheartened by BPPE's actions, as the majority are satisfied with the education they receive.



During the BPPE proceedings, three students testified about their positive experiences at Olivet University. According to the court record, D.T., an undergraduate student double-majoring in theology and business, stated that throughout his entire time at Olivet, he has never experienced a shortage of available courses. E.Z., a student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Child Development Studies, mentioned that she typically takes three to four courses per quarter and always receives a syllabus for each class. M.T., a Master of Divinity student at Olivet's Mill Valley campus, shared that she takes about four courses each quarter and has never encountered any issues with course availability.



These student testimonies directly contradicted BPPE's claim about insufficient course offerings at Olivet University. Despite this, BPPE continued to press this accusation against the institution.



Support from Students, Faculty, and Alumni



During a three-day hearing held in November over Zoom, nearly 100 students, faculty, and alumni joined the proceedings to show their support for Olivet University and to witness what they viewed as BPPE's unreasonable treatment of the institution. This outpouring of support underscores the strong backing the university has within its community.



BPPE's Mission and Alleged Bias



BPPE's official mission, as outlined on its website, states that it aims to protect students and consumers in California by overseeing the state's private postsecondary institutions. However, critics of BPPE's actions toward Olivet argue that the bureau has not listened to the concerns of the students and consumers at the university. Instead, BPPE's decision to revoke Olivet's license has jeopardized the educational futures of California students.



Documents have surfaced suggesting that BPPE's investigation into Olivet University was initiated by Newsweek journalist Naveed Jamali, rather than by students or the public. This has raised further questions about the fairness and impartiality of the BPPE's actions. The university and its supporters contend that the investigation, and ultimately the license revocation, were influenced by external media pressures, particularly from Newsweek, rather than being based on valid concerns from students or the university's community.



Newsweek's Alleged Biased Reporting on Olivet University



In a report by The University Herald, OU has raised concerns that Newsweek is pursuing a biased agenda aimed at shutting down the institution, accusing the publication of disregarding journalistic ethics to push a predetermined narrative.



A university representative revealed that Newsweek reached out for a comment at 9:08 a.m. on a Sunday, but by that time, its article about the university's alleged shutdown had already been published. The article stated that "Olivet did not respond to a request for comment on the decision before this article was published."



"The fact that Newsweek did not even bother to wait for a response from the university only further confirms the bias of its predetermined narrative," the spokesperson said.



Looking Ahead



As the appeal process moves forward, Olivet University remains optimistic about its future.



"As Olivet University moves ahead with its appeal and continues to operate under religious exemption, it remains committed to providing quality education to its students while upholding its Christian values. The university has vowed to fight the revocation, asserting its right to exist as a faith-based institution free from what it perceives as undue regulatory overreach. Through this legal challenge, Olivet hopes to protect its future and ensure that its students and faculty are not harmed by an unjust decision made by BPPE," the spokesperson said.

